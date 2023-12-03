BIDDEFORD – Cheryl Ann Bernaiche Huff, 73, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at home after a long illness. First battling cancer 2017 through 2018, then, June 2019, diagnosed with Left Pre-Frontal Lobal Dementia.
Cheryl was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Houlton, the daughter of Philip and Marie (McMullin) Bernaiche. She graduated from Houlton High School. Cheryl worked at Louisiana-Pacific Corp. in Houlton (receiving a letter of commendation for her work); for the Maine D.O.T. in Houlton and Scarborough as a Highway Construction Inspector; and in the same capacity for T.Y. Lin International.
Cheryl was a multi-talented artist, painting with watercolors, acrylics, and oils. She created “sculptures” by drilling into rock with a hammerdrill. She made gardens out of lawns, replacing grass with a multitude of plants and shrubs. She created posters out of digitally altered photos she had taken. She was a good cook. She loved her daughters and grandkids.
She is survived by her siblings Gary Bernaiche, Louisiana; Darrell Bernaiche (Jerry), Biddeford; James Bernaiche (Mary-Ellen), New Jersey; Rebecca Rogers (Scott), Illinois; David Bernaiche, Houlton; daughters Mindy Hatt, Portland and Shasta McCue, Biddeford, Me., step-daughters Amy Shah (Parthiv), California; Katie (Baptiste) LeFrancois, Vermont; grandchildren Mia, Ethan and Elijah Hatt, Portland; Isis McCue, Biddeford, Me.; Amelie and Teo LeFrancois, Vermont; and Kavita Shah, California; and her primary caregiver husband Averill B. “Sam” Huff, Biddeford.
We wish to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and staff at MMC Scarborough Campus; the Home Hospice Nurses and Social Workers from Northern Light Home Care and Hospice; and the friends who helped with her care through a long and arduous journey.
Per Cheryl’s adamant wishes, there will be no services.
