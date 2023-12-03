PORTLAND – Brad was born in March, 1939, in Gorham and passed Nov. 25, 2023. He attended Gorham High School where he excelled at all sports, particularly baseball, soccer, and basketball.

Brad joined the Air Force directly along with lifelong friends Lloyd Edgars and Robert Paige and served 20 years as an intelligence analyst achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Upon retiring, he served as head of Maine Yankee Power Plant in Wiscasset.

He is survived by his loving wife Maria B. Hoyt of 40+ years; his loving children and their families, Melissa Hoyt and Chip Huber, Lisa and David Drouin, stepson Anthony and Stacey Frallicciardi, Rocco Botto and Marsha Stevens, Nancy, Dan, and Matt Goodwin; special family friend Carol Jacobs of California; and many grandchildren.

Special thanks to Dr. Douglas Cooper of Martin’s Point for his care over many years and also Carolyn Murphy for her tender care.

As per Brad’s wishes there will be no service. He will be buried at sea. Good Night Sweet Prince – Love Maria.

