CUMBERLAND – Dorothy May Barrett Woods passed away Nov. 25, 2023. She was born August 9, 1925. She grew up in Jamaica, NY, where her father was employed as a teacher in the local public school system. During the Great Depression her mother was known to feed unemployed men a plate of food on the back stoop of their home.

When Dottie’s father unexpectedly died, her family moved from New York to Arkansas. This was a big change for them. During this time, in her summers, she fell under the wing of the Corson family and her close friend, Nancy Corson, where they spent summers on an island in Sebasco, Maine. Many summers were spent rowing boats, fishing, and watching for soldiers on ships during WWII.

Since she valued education, Dottie completed a BA in Zoology from the University of Arkansas. She then took a medical technology course in Missouri and met her future husband. They lived in Michigan and Wisconsin while her husband, Phil, finished his BS and PHD degrees. While Phil was in school on a stipend and GI Bill, and Dottie worked in a lab, they tried to buy a steel house for $9000, but were refused a mortgage because their income was “only from a woman”.

Through the years, Dottie continued to work in labs or science departments. She and Phil lived in many states, finally settling in New York and Delaware. She had two children and eventually divorced.

Through good times and bad, her friends were most important. She traveled extensively with them to many National Parks in the USA, and also to Europe, parts of Africa, New Zealand, Russia, China, and South America. She enjoyed sharing a beautiful sunset or a glass of wine and a laugh with friends and family.

To be closer to her children in later years, she moved to Maine. She drove a car until her mid 90’s and remained in her own condo until the age of 97.

She died peacefully while living at Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook. She was cracking jokes almost to her last day, as her humor and laughter carried her through her 98th year.

Dottie was very appreciative of the wonderful care from both Stroudwater Lodge and Compassus Hospice.

Her family will celebrate her life privately.

Dottie was predeceased by father Arthur, mother Etta, sister Martha, and brother Jim, as well as many good, longtime friends.

Dottie is survived by daughter Karen Woods and husband Ray Wilson of Cumberland, son Tom Woods and wife Adele of Jefferson NH, and grandchildren Ben Wilson, Cristina Lieske, Andrew Woods, Jon Woods and their families. Also sister-in-law Evelyn Barrett of NH and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to research facilities for childhood cancer

