BUXTON – Marjorie Grant Hujsak, 84, wife of Stanley, passed away on Nov. 30, 2023 at her home.
Visitation will be held on Sunday Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., with a service to held at 12:30 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A reception will immediately follow at The River Tap & Grill, 52 Golf Course Lane Hollis.
The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com:
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Buxton Keep the Heat
On Program
185 Portland Rd.
Buxton, ME 04093
