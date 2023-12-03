OPSHAM – Melissa Anne (Heffren) Woodin, 66, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center after battling leukemia. She was born on Dec. 4, 1956, in Dover, NH. to Jacqueline (Hatch) and Basil Heffren. She graduated from Marshwood High School in 1975 and continued her education at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass., graduating in 1977.

﻿Melissa started her own caretaking business in 1999; and, her clients held a special place in her heart. Throughout her life, Melissa had a deep love for animals. Her later years were filled with much happiness petsitting for many beloved dogs (particularly Jazzy, who spent 10 years visiting Melissa’s house on a regular basis); and spending time with her cherished friends, Chris Salzmann-Gallant and Sara Caron- they called themselves the “Three Musketeers”.

﻿She is survived by her son, Benjamin Woodin of Topsham; sister, Martha Heffren; niece, Katherine and great-niece, Charlotte; and nephew, Daniel all of South Berwick: Aunt Joan Bradstreet and Arlo of Unity; and many beloved cousins complete her surviving family.

Services will be held on Islesboro, Maine in the summer of 2024.

Remembrances in Melissa’s name can be made to the:

Midcoast Humane Society

in Brunswick, Maine

