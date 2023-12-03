SOUTH PORTLAND – Susie Curtis Mileson, 99, passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2023, at her home, with her family around her.

Susie was born May 16, 1924, in Ashland, Maine, one of George and Ethel (Dobson) Curtis’ 11 children. She was raised on a potato farm there, graduating from Ashland High School in 1942. In 1953, Susie married Richard Mileson, a U.S. Navy sailor of South Portland. Together, they raised their three children eventually settling in South Portland in 1967.

﻿Sue was a full-time mom, working part time at various South Portland retail stores until her early 70s. Susie lived a contented, quiet life as wife, mother, and grandmother.

﻿Her parents, siblings, and husband of 59 years, Richard, predeceased Susie. She is survived by her daughter Donna of South Portland, son Bill and his wife Jane of Portland and son Ray and his wife Debbie also of South Portland; grandchildren, Joe Mileson (Danielle Murray), Sarah Mileson (Cody Couturier) and Brad Mileson (Erin Maryzek); in-laws, Jim and Carol Mileson of South Portland; and several nieces and nephews also survive her.

﻿Visitation is Dec. 11, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A funeral service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to:

Saint Jude’s

Children’s Hospital or:

the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital or:

the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

