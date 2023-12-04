I believe that the Maine police officers who worked through the mass murder in Lewiston didn’t demand to be on the governor’s new commission to examine what happened in that tragedy because they’re likely to be witnesses. Legislators now want a seat at the table, but they’ll be political, and politics has no place in these proceedings. We know nearly all will resist any meaningful gun measures.

Those who lost loved ones are asking to be seated, and should be. They can say AR-15s should be banned and others measures taken without worrying about re-election or losing contributions from the gun lobby. They can say, as many Mainers believe, that no one should ever be able to kill with an AR-15 again. No one is better suited to say that than those who suffered losses.

In deciding what to do, the commission should say what Mainers need to hear: “Honor the victims” and “The whole world is watching.”

Donna Halvorsen

South Portland

