NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, Manager Dave Roberts revealed Tuesday at the winter meetings.

The two-way star is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market coming off his second AL MVP award in three seasons.

“He has a very good poker face,” Roberts said.

The meeting lasted two-to-three hours.

“We want to respect Shohei’s wishes as far as being private,” Roberts said, “but obviously people talk. I don’t think I need to share what we talked about.”

Roberts at first hesitated before giving a few details.

Advertisement

“It’s a good possibility,” he said. “Yeah, we met with him. I don’t want to – I’d like to be honest and so we met with Shohei and we talked and I think it went well. I think it went well. But at the end of the day, he’s his own man and he’s going to do what’s best for himself, where he feels most comfortable.”

Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and hit .304 with 96 RBI, eight triples and 20 stolen bases for the Los Angeles Angels in a season that ended Sept. 3 because of an oblique injury.

He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound, striking out 167 and walking 55 in 132 innings before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23. He had surgery on Sept. 19 that will keep him off the mound until 2025.

Ohtani has not spoken with reporters since Aug. 9, failing to get on a conference call after his MVP award.

ANGELS: Los Angeles will not trade three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, General Manager Perry Minasian confirmed at MLB’s winter meetings.

Minasian responded to the annual questions about Trout’s future with the underachieving Angels by providing the same answer he has given in past years – and the same answer given by owner Arte Moreno’s previous general managers.

Advertisement

“Mike Trout will not be getting traded, 100%,” Minasian told MLB.com and other outlets.

Trout is under contract through 2030, and he makes $35.45 million annually with a full no-trade clause. But even after he missed significant portions of the past three seasons due to injuries, his future in Anaheim remains an annual topic of debate due to his formidable talent and the Angels’ annual failures to achieve any team success.

The 32-year-old Trout has participated in one playoff series and has never won a postseason game in a 13-year career spent entirely with the Halos. Los Angeles is currently mired in streaks of eight consecutive losing seasons and nine consecutive non-playoff seasons, both the longest in the majors.

Trout is owed $248.15 million over the next seven seasons as part of his record $426.5 million, 12-year contract with the Angels.

He is coming off the least impressive season of his career, during which he was limited to 82 games – just one after July 3 – due to a broken bone in his left hand. He batted .263 with 18 homers and 44 RBI while playing in just 82 games, although he was still named an AL All-Star for the 11th time.

ASTROS: General Manager Dana Brown says the team isn’t exploring trades for Alex Bregman, even though the All-Star third baseman’s contract is set to expire after the 2024 season.

Advertisement

“Alex Bregman, he’s had a great career here. We’re not interested in trading him,” Brown told reporters at baseball’s winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee. “I think Alex knows that and understands that based on our conversations.”

Brown addressed Bregman’s status amid speculation the Astros were looking to move him before he reaches free agency.

“I’m not worried one bit about the articles and the rumors and I’m not sure where it’s coming from,” Brown said. “But at the end of the day, Alex is a pillar here. You can’t replace that type of defense and that type of bat. So where not interested in (a trade). We’re trying to win here.”

Brown added that there have not been any negotiations recently on a possible extension with Bregman. He hit .262 with 25 homers, 28 doubles and 98 RBI last season as the Astros reached the AL Championship Series for a seventh straight year before falling to the Texas Rangers in seven games.

AWARDS: Gerry Fraley, a gregarious and tempestuous reporter over four decades until his death four years ago, won the BBWAA Career Excellence Award.

The honor was announced by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America at the winter meetings. Fraley will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction weekend from July 19-22 in Cooperstown, New York.

Known for his quick humor and combustible temper, Fraley died in May 2019 at age 64 after a two-year battle with cancer.

METS: Shortstop José Iglesias agreed to a minor league contract with New York and will report to big league spring training.

The 33-year-old hit .292 with three homers and 47 RBI in 118 games this year for the Colorado Rockies.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous