The New England Patriots will likely be without their top offensive weapon for much of the remaining season.

The lead running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to miss “a few weeks,” according to reports, after tests showed that he suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Stevenson has been the Patriots’ biggest playmaker on offense, leading the team in rushing as well as receptions. His 857 yards from scrimmage on the year lead the team by a significant margin.

Stevenson left Sunday’s game against the Chargers early after injuring his ankle on what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle. Stevenson was originally ruled as questionable to return before being ruled out entirely.

With Stevenson expected to miss time, Ezekiel Elliott now moves into the top spot in the Patriots’ running back rotation. The Patriots also used running back/receiver Ty Montgomery as a runner against the Chargers.

Moving forward, the Patriots are likely to add some bodies to the running back rotation, whether it’s the recently acquired JaMycal Hasty or practice squad player Kevin Harris.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss the first game of his NFL career.

Coach Doug Pederson said that tests on Lawrence’s right ankle showed “everything’s stable, everything’s good.” He added that surgery “is not necessarily something that would be warranted at this time.”

“We’ll see where he’s at in a couple days,” Pederson said roughly 12 hours after a 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati.

Pederson said Lawrence’s injury “looked worse than it really was. Very fortunate there.” He declined to say if Lawrence has a realistic shot at playing Sunday at Cleveland (7-5).

The Jaguars (8-4) will be without receiver Christian Kirk for “some time” because of a core muscle injury that likely will need surgery. Kirk was injured on Jacksonville’s first offensive play, staying on the ground after a 26-yard gain and then gingerly walking to the locker room.

GIANTS: Tommy DeVito is going remain the New York Giants starting quarterback even though veteran Tyrod Taylor is ready to come off injured reserve.

Coach Brian Daboll made the announcement before the Giants (4-8) started practicing for Monday night’s home game against the Green Bay Packers (6-6). An undrafted rookie free agent, DeVito has started the past three games for New York and led it to consecutive wins over Washington and New England after losing his initial start in Dallas.

JETS: New York is waiving Tim Boyle after two starts and signing Brett Rypien off the Seahawks’ practice squad in the team’s latest shuffle at the quarterback position, according to a person with knowledge of the moves.

Boyle mostly struggled while replacing the benched Zach Wilson the past two games. He was 41 of 63 for 327 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions – including a Hail Mary that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown against Miami – in two losses as the starter.

FORMER NFL star T.J. Houshmandzadeh has filed for a restraining order against the woman so consumed by her love for him that took the former wide receiver’s last name.

In documents requesting the order, Houshmandzadeh, 46, said a woman named Annette Selkirk legally changed her name to Annette Marie Houshmandzadeh, according to TMZ. The real Houshmandzadeh said Annette developed a “bizarre and extreme obsession” with him and his family dating back to 2015.

The former NFL star obtained a temporary restraining order against Annette in 2015, but it expired in 2019 and the harassment allegedly resumed. Houshmandzadeh said he once received a letter from the woman claiming she had “several bullets inscribed with the names of each member of the Houshmandzadeh family.”

