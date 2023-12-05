SCARBOROUGH – Arlene Barry Donahue, 100, passed away on Nov. 30, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born on June 20, 1923, in South Portland, the daughter of Edward James and Hazel Fern (Kenerson) Barry.

Arlene attended school in Dixfield and was a member of Dixfield High School’s girls state championship softball team. She worked briefly (until it got cold) at the South Portland Shipyard during World War II and later at the Stowell MacGregor Mill in Dixfield. On the coldest day of the year in 1945, on January 25, she married her husband Bernard “Bud” Donahue. They resided in Dixfield and Canton for many years. After Bud’s passing, Arlene moved to South Portland and resided at the Betsy Ross House and later, The Enclave in Scarborough.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, grandson Edward Brown and siblings, Ilda B. Allen, Edward J. Barry Jr., Barbara Anania, Margaret Gilbert, Joseph Barry, and Jeanne Harkins.

Arlene is survived by her daughter, Barbara Brown, and granddaughter Karen (Brown) Sullivan.

Per Arlene’s request, there will be no services, and a private burial will take place at a later date in Demerritt Cemetery in West Peru.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

