SANFORD – Marguerite G. (Rivard) LaChance, 90, of Sanford, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2023, with her family by her side.

Marguerite was born in Springvale on Aug. 27, 1933, to Henry and Laura (Couturier) Rivard, where she grew up and attended local schools.

In 1957 Marguerite married Paul LaChance and together they shared nearly 59 years of marriage and raised five children.

Marguerite enjoyed raising her five children and loved seeing her grand and great-grandchildren. She worked seasonal at an apple orchard in Acton which allowed her to spend the summer at the camp on Silver Lake. She later worked at Sprague Electric in Sanford for many years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, gardening, cooking, driving fast, and making ceramics for her loved ones. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. She enjoyed decorating the house inside and especially outside. Locals would enjoy driving by to see her display of Christmas lights and ornaments.

She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Paul LaChance, and her son Daniel LaChance, her parents Henry and Laura, her brothers Donald Rivard, Henry Paul Rivard, Urban Rivard, Louis Rivard, Richard Rivard, and Gerald Rivard, her sisters Mary Laitres and Elizabeth “Betty” Rooney.﻿

She is survived by four of her children, Robert LaChance of Lebanon, Janet Meyerhoff of Lyman, Norman LaChance and his fiancé Wendy of Merrimack, New Hampshire and Pauline McCoy and her husband Dale of North Waterboro; a daughter-in-law, Kim LaChance of Springvale; eight grandchildren, Danielle Mendes, Jennifer Collins, Bobbi Gagne, Jo-Lynn LaChance, Alex LaChance, Michael Hersom, Peter McCoy and Ashley LaChance; and ten great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sisters Theresa Ouelette, MaryJane Brochu, and MariAnne Theriault, her brother, Ronald Rivard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marguerite’s wishes were to donate her body to University of N.E. (UNE) College of Osteopathic Medicine, Biddeford, Maine.

A celebration of Marguerite’s life will be held at the Knights of Columbus hall in Springvale on Dec. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m.

