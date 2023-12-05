Gertrude, Marguerite G. (Rivard) 90, of Sanford, Nov. 28, 2023. Life celebration, Knights of Columbus Hall, Springvale, Dec. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Gertrude, Marguerite G. (Rivard) 90, of Sanford, Nov. 28, 2023. Life celebration, Knights of Columbus Hall, Springvale, Dec. 15, ...
Gertrude, Marguerite G. (Rivard) 90, of Sanford, Nov. 28, 2023. Life celebration, Knights of Columbus Hall, Springvale, Dec. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.