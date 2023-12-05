BRUNSWICK – Pauline R. Brassard, 88, of Pejepscot Terrace died Friday Dec. 1, 2023, at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick peacefully holding her (Bert) bear stuffed animal. ﻿

She was born in Westbrook, on July 6, 1935, Pauline R Bernier, 13th child of Joseph and Isabelle Girardin Bernier. She went to Westbrook schools.﻿

On October 20, 1956 she married Bertrand A Brassard and they made their home in Brunswick. She worked for a period of time at Senters Department Store in Brunswick until she retired to take care of her ailing mother who lived with her and Bert until she passed. ﻿

She was a communicant of St John the Baptist Church. She was also a Daughters of Isabella. She loved her family. They were the most precious to her.

﻿She was predeceased by her husband, Bertrand Brassard, a granddaughter, Nicole Kennett and a great-grandson Blayne, her parents and her 12 brothers and sisters.

﻿Survivors include her three daughters, Carol A. Edens and significant other Michael Cyr of Lisbon, Patricia L. Farnsworth and husband Michael Farnsworth of Topsham and Sharon M. Kennett and husband Robert Kennett of North Carolina, seven grandchildren, Ashley, Daniel, Brian, Eric, Becky, Randy and Chris and seven great-grandchildren, Braiden, Hunter, Mabel, Ryver, Nora, Autumn and Ace. She also leaves her best friend and good friend of the family, Claire Mitchell. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. ﻿

We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who helped her through her journey. She was a strong woman and sang praises for all of the medical staff who helped her along the way.

﻿There will be no visitation. Funeral will be Thursday, December 7, at 10 a.m., at St Charles Catholic Church in Brunswick. Burial will take place in the spring in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.

﻿To express your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St John the Baptist Church,

39 Pleasant St,

Brunswick, ME 04011

