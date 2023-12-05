A graduate if Windham High School and a graduate of Gray-New Gloucester High School were recently awarded $1,200 scholarships from the Maine Bankers Association as part of its Higher Education Assistance Foundation.

Eve Schultz of Windham and Stephen Bryce Sernyk of Gray were among 10 recipients. Schultz is pursuing business administration at Central Maine Community College and Sernyk plans to earn a degree in accounting at the University of Maine.

The HEAF scholarship was created to recognize and support students across Maine who are pursuing education in the field of business.

