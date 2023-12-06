The Gorham Planning Board Monday tabled preliminary approval for 43 single-family homes in Phase 1 of a large housing development proposed in the village.

Plans call for access to the project by Robie Street and Bramblewood Lane with a potential third access through the short, residential street White Birch Lane onto New Portland Road.

The board delayed preliminary approval pending additional input about uses of open space and a third access point into the housing development. It is waiting to hear whether developers Kendrick Ballantyne and Vincent Maietta of KV Enterprises can reach a deal with the Gorham Town Council for a right of way through town-owned property behind Village School to White Birch Lane.

Resident Richard Dillon of Bramblewood Lane cited issues of construction traffic traveling through his neighborhood and safety of children. “We don’t want this connected to Bramblewood,” Dillon said.

Susan Robie of Robie Street said KV Enterprises should work with a landscape architect to save trees in the proposed development.

The board voted 5-1, with member Bill Benson opposed, to table preliminary approval.

“We’d love to start construction in the spring of 2024,” Ballantyne, a Gorham native, said after Monday’s meeting, but added approval is needed first.

KV Enterprises is seeking a contract zone for the overall proposed project that will include 96 single-family homes and 295 multi-tenant units. But a contract zone is not needed for Phase 1 and the Planning Board review will be continued. The project will be served by public water and sewer.

