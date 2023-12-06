I have a question for all those Mainers, and all others across this country, who strongly believe that “it’s the person, not the gun” that causes the massive loss of human life in the many mass shootings that our country has experienced over the past two decades.
How many lives would have been lost in Lewiston on Oct. 25 if the shooter only had access to a shovel and not a weapon of war?
Are these mass killings not caused by both, a person with a gun?
Bernie Filieo
Raymond
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.