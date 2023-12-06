I have a question for all those Mainers, and all others across this country, who strongly believe that “it’s the person, not the gun” that causes the massive loss of human life in the many mass shootings that our country has experienced over the past two decades.

How many lives would have been lost in Lewiston on Oct. 25 if the shooter only had access to a shovel and not a weapon of war?

Are these mass killings not caused by both, a person with a gun?

Bernie Filieo

Raymond

