I have a question for all those Mainers, and all others across this country, who strongly believe that “it’s the person, not the gun” that causes the massive loss of human life in the many mass shootings that our country has experienced over the past two decades.

How many lives would have been lost in Lewiston on Oct. 25 if the shooter only had access to a shovel and not a weapon of war?
Are these mass killings not caused by both, a person with a gun?

Bernie Filieo
Raymond

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles