It was never a question of if, but when, because that’s how an epidemic works. How long did we expect to remain immune from mass shootings? We hoped and prayed it wouldn’t touch us, but, try as we might to tamp it down, it was always lurking.
Now, Maine has become a member in a club to which nobody wants to belong. And how do we honor those who died and those whose lives will be forever changed? By buying more guns (“Gun stores in Maine see brisk business in wake of Lewiston shootings,” Oct. 27).
What does it say about a country that has more guns than people?
Jim Pizzo
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.