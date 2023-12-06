So many balls dropped in the Lewiston tragedy; it’s easy to place blame, but unhelpful.

Rep. Jared Golden set an example and a path forward. Reversing his previous stance with humility and courage, he now favors banning assault weapons, which are designed for war.

Start there, then renew discussion/action instituting the red-flag alert system. Mental health experts report that a person “hearing voices” usually indicates a psychotic breakdown – cast our mental health net wider and stronger with funding and increased education on signs and services.

Cindy Castleman

Westbrook

