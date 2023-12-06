BRIDGETON – Lois Marie Valente Jones, 89, passed away after a long illness at her home in South Bridgton, on Nov. 27, 2023.

She was born on July 11, 1934, in New Haven, Conn. As a child, she lived in Hamden, Conn., with her mother, Minnie, father, Andrew and brother, James. She attended Hamden Schools until 1950. Later the family moved to Guilford, Conn., where her father was the chef/owner of the renowned Sachem Country House restaurant for many years. The restaurant became a family affair with all members employed in a variety of roles. It was at Guilford High School where she met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Jones. They were married in 1954 and had two sons, Robert and Christopher.

Services will be held at the Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., in Bridgton, on Dec. 9, 2023. The wake will be held from 1-3 p.m., and a funeral service from 3-4 p.m. For those unable to attend the service will be live streamed on Lois’s Obituary page. To make an online condolence please visit http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to the Denmark Congregational Church, Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, or the charity of your choice.

