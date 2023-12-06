The Portland man charged with murder in the death of 61-year-old Clarence James Pearson in Westbrook will continued to be held without jail.

Deng Malual, 36, is accused of killing Pearson last month. Pearson’s body was found on Nov. 28 in his apartment at 79 Mechanic St. after police received a 911 call. His cause of death has not been released.

Malual was arrested Monday afternoon on Portland Street in the city’s Bayside neighborhood.

He made his first appearance in Cumberland County Superior Court on Wednesday. He was not required to enter a plea and spoke only to confirm that he had spoken with his court-appointed attorney, Verne Paradie.

A police affidavit supporting his arrest is sealed to the public.

Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis told the court that he anticipates the case will go to the grand jury in January to consider indicting Malual.

Police and prosecutors have released few details about the death and have not said if Malual and Pearson knew each other, though they characterized it as an isolated incident.

Christina Hill told the Press Herald after Pearson’s death that she met him 12 years ago and was struggling to understand why anyone would want to hurt him. She said Pearson was always there to help her and her children when she was homeless. He took them in for two months, then let her do laundry at his house after she moved into her own apartment.

“He was kind, caring, loved his family and kept to himself,” Hill said. “I’m just shocked”

She said Pearson was addicted to alcohol and drugs and she fears that his death may be linked to substance use. She said he was also recently struggling with depression and memory loss and was frustrated about his rising rent.

Malual has a lengthy criminal history record dating back more than a decade, according to records provided by the State Bureau of Identification Office. Most of the crimes were committed in Portland.

Over the years, Malual has been convicted of a broad range of crimes including obstructing government administration, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal threatening, and assault. He served jail time for the offenses, but never longer than a few months.

