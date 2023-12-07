The recent blacklisting of actors and media personalities who speak in favor of the Palestinians has an eerie similarity to the McCarthyism of the 1950s.
History has since vindicated the victims of that “Red Scare.” Labeling anyone who speaks out against the government of Israel as antisemitic is analogous to McCarthy labeling people who positioned themselves left of center as a Communist.
It is simply ludicrous. The current right-wing government ruling Israel doesn’t even come close to representing Judaism and its values.
Tom Aversa
Unity
