Westbrook’s removal of the Star of David (“Star of David n Westbrook’s holiday display removed following complaints,” Nov. 29 ) from a Christmas/Hanukkah display was a shocking and shameful act of antisemitism.

The Star of David/Seal of Solomon has been a Jewish symbol for 3,000 years; it has been on the Israeli flag (a nation where so many Arabs proudly serve in the military, by the way) for 75 years.

If a Westbrook resident is ignorant of that fact, he should be educated, not indulged. A cross is featured on many flags – the U.K., Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, Greece, etc. If this individual decides he doesn’t like the policies of those countries, shall we be forced to ban a display of the cross as well?

Tamika Botswana

Camden

