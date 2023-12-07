Westbrook’s removal of the Star of David (“Star of David n Westbrook’s holiday display removed following complaints,” Nov. 29 ) from a Christmas/Hanukkah display was a shocking and shameful act of antisemitism.
The Star of David/Seal of Solomon has been a Jewish symbol for 3,000 years; it has been on the Israeli flag (a nation where so many Arabs proudly serve in the military, by the way) for 75 years.
If a Westbrook resident is ignorant of that fact, he should be educated, not indulged. A cross is featured on many flags – the U.K., Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, Greece, etc. If this individual decides he doesn’t like the policies of those countries, shall we be forced to ban a display of the cross as well?
Tamika Botswana
Camden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.