BOSTON — JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson scored and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Thursday night.

Devon Levi made 30 saves for Buffalo, which beat the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins for the first time in nearly a calendar year. The Bruins had won three straight against Buffalo. The Sabres last beat Boston on Dec. 31, 2022.

Brad Marchand scored for Boston, which had its three-game winning streak halted. Marchand also recorded the 1,000th penalty of his career. Linus Ullmark finished with 33 saves, and the Bruins were outshot 35-29.

A scramble in front of the Boston net was originally ruled a no-goal by the referee behind the net, then ruled a goal for Buffalo’s Eric Anderson after the officials huddled. The play was reviewed for goaltender interference, with the Bruins winning the challenge with 5:18 left in the first period. The period ended with the Sabres outshooting Boston 19-5.

Early in the second period, Buffalo’s Dylan Cozens won a faceoff in the Boston zone and Peterka scored his 11th goal of the season on a shot from just outside the circle.

Buffalo made it 2-0 with three minutes left in the second. Former Bruin Connor Clifton sent a pass to Thompson, who scored his seventh of the season on a one-timer from just outside the hash marks of the left circle.

The Bruins cut their deficit in half 28 seconds later when Marchand’s shot bounced off Buffalo defenseman Erik Johnson and into the net. The score made it five straight Boston goals coming off Marchand’s stick dating to last Saturday.

Boston spent considerable time in the Buffalo zone early in the third period before a 2-on-1 break resulted in Olofsson scoring his fourth of the season.

Boston recalled two players before Thursday’s game. Defenseman Mason Lohrei took the place of Derek Forbort, who was placed on long-term injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. With Jeremy Swayman missing the game for the Bruins because of illness, Brandon Bussi served as the backup to Ulllmark.

The Bruins played the majority of the third period without top defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who went to the dressing room after a heavy collision.

SHARKS 6, RED WINGS 5: Mikael Granlund scored 37 seconds into overtime and visiting San Jose spoiled Patrick Kane’s Detroit debut, overcoming a four-goal deficit to beat the Red Wings.

Nico Sturm and Tomas Hertl each scored twice for San Jose. Hertl, who has five goals in the last two games, and Fabian Zetterlund got the Sharks’ first two short-handed goals of the season.

Hertl tied it with 1:29 left in regulation on a rebound after San Jose pulled its goaltender for an extra skater.

The teams traded three-goal outbusts during a 3:01 span of the second period. That just missed the NHL record for the shortest span of six goals. Washington and Quebec scored six in exactly three minutes on Feb. 22, 1981.

The 35-year-old Kane, a nine-time All-Star who signed a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28, didn’t record a point. He hit the post early in the third period.

Kane had his right hip surgically repaired six months ago.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, SENATORS 3: Joseph Woll made 29 saves before leaving because of an injury midway through the third period, and Toronto held on for a win at Ottawa.

Woll left after stopping a shot from Drake Batherson. Toronto led 3-2 at the time, and William Nylander made it 4-2 with 6:57 remaining.

Mitch Marner, David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Josh Norris, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Claude Giroux scored for Ottawa.

ISLANDERS 7, BLUE JACKETS 3: Mathew Barzal had two goals and two assists, Bo Horvat also scored twice and picked up an assist, and New York won at home.

Pierre Engvall, Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to four games (3-0-1). Semyon Varlamov finished with 32 saves in his first win at home this season.

Adam Fantilli scored twice and added an assist for the Blue Jackets, who lost their third straight.

