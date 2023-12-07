WESTBROOK – Donna Faye DeSimio of Westbrook peacefully passed away surrounded by family at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Nov. 29, 2023. Calling hours will be on Dec. 15 from 3 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street in Saco. A funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn Street Portland on Dec. 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook at a later date. Please visit https://dcpatememorials.com/2220/Donna-Desimio-Memorial for the full obituary.

