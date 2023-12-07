BASKETBALL

JD Davison recorded 27 points and 10 assists to lead the Maine Celtics to a 135-109 win over the Delaware Blue Coats in a G League game Thursday night at the Portland Expo.

Jordan Walsh added 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Schakel scored 17 points, DJ Steward finished with 15 points and nine assists, and Nathan Knight had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Ricky Council IV paced Delaware with 28 points.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Charli Apodaca scored 30 points as St. Dom’s opened the season with a 53-43 win over Pine Tree Academy, in Auburn.

Advertisement

Chantal Bazizane led PTA with 21 points. Julia Brown added 10.

BOYS’ HOCKEY: Ezra McDuffie and Lucas Martin scored eight seconds apart in the first period, lifting Greely to a season-opening 4-3 win over Brunswick/Freeport at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

Sean Allen and Charlie Moore also scored for the Rangers. Brunswick got goals from Max Stadnicki, Garrett Countway and Evan Zavitz.

• Curtis Wheeler scored twice for St. Dom’s in a 4-2 win over Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete at Troubh ice Arena in Portland.

Hewitt Skyes and Lucas Milliken scored in the second period for the Portland co-op.

COLLEGES

Advertisement

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Max Poulton scored 19 points, Marcos Mantiel added 17, and Colby (6-4, 1-0 NESCAC) rallied in the second half for a 72-62 win over Bowdoin (4-6, 0-1) in Waterville.

Bowdoin led 55-49 after a 3-pointer by Ben Chilson with 8:45 left, by Colby took control with an 18-4 run.

Afamdi Achufusi paced Bowdoin with 13 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Callie Godfrey paced Bowdoin (7-1) with 18 points in an 80-42 victory over Mitchell (2-5) in New London, Connecticut.

Sydney Jones chipped in with 13 points and Carly Davey scored 11.

FOOTBALL: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is The Associated Press college football player of the year.

Advertisement

Daniels received 35 of the 51 first-place votes and 130 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters. The Heisman Trophy finalist finished comfortably ahead of Washington quarterback Michael Penix, who was second with 15 first-place votes and 97 points.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Dean Burmester’s bid for a third straight victory on the European tour got off to a solid start, as the South African golfer shot 3-under 69 in the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship to lie four strokes behind leader Robin Williams in Malelane, South Africa.

FOOTBALL

NFL: An emotional Coach Sean McDermott acknowledged regret for crediting the 9/11 hijackers for their coordination during a Buffalo Bills team meeting four years ago.

McDermott had cited the hijackers while stressing the importance of communication. Upon realizing how his message was being interpreted, McDermott said he called a second team meeting an hour later to apologize to his players. And he planned to do so again with his current team on Thursday, after an article posted on the Substack page of NFL writer Tyler Dunne, citing numerous unnamed sources, revealed what McDermott had said at the meeting during training camp in 2019.

BOXING

HALL OF FAME: Michael Moorer, the first left-hander to win the heavyweight title, and fellow two-division champions Ricky Hatton and Ivan Calderon were elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Diego Corrales, who died two years after winning a 2005 bout voted “Fight of the Year,” is the other member of the Hall’s 2024 class from the men’s modern category. The enshrinement ceremonies will be June 6-9 in Canestoga, New York.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous