Craft fair and bake sale – Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook.

St. Nick’s Christmas Fair – Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Maine crafters and vendors. Donations go to Giving Tree of Maine.

