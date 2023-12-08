(Ed. Note: Previews for indoor track, skiing and swimming will be added next week)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Jeff Mitchell (fourth year, 29-23 overall record)

2022-23 record: 11-9 (Lost, 54-51, to Oceanside in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning player: Alex van Huystee (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 12 @ Lincoln Academy, Dec. 15 YARMOUTH, Dec. 19 @ Leavitt, Dec. 27 FREEPORT, Jan. 2 @ York, Jan. 13 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 19 GREELY, Jan. 30 YORK

Coach’s comment: “We have a lot of new faces. We had 10 seniors last year and we lost all five starters. It’s a very coachable group. It’s just a case of getting experience. We’re pretty small this year. No true center. We’ll rely on our athleticism and our defense. We’ll have to find enough points as a group, but we’re probably a better shooting group this year. It’s not about where you start but where you finish. Our plan is to get in to the tournament and see what happens.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth saved its best for last a year ago, winning a preliminary round tournament game, then nearly shocking top-ranked, heavily favored Oceanside in the quarterfinals before falling just short. The Capers then graduated just about everyone who saw major minutes. Plenty of talent remains, but it’s raw and it will take awhile for this squad to gain varsity experience.

Van Huystee is the lone returner who played a lot. He’ll play guard and could be a top scorer. He’s a three-sport standout (soccer and lacrosse) and will be a big part of this year’s success. Junior point guard Eli Smith, senior guard Gabe Berman and senior forward JJ Schultzel will be in the scoring mix as well. Senior forwards Owen Bromage and Ceroi Mello will play strong defense and look to grab rebounds.

Cape Elizabeth doesn’t have the luxury of taking its time getting up to speed. The schedule is daunting and the Capers need to win enough games to qualify for the tournament. Once this group sees some minutes, it will be ready to go toe-to-toe with anyone. Cape Elizabeth will be a vastly different team by February, where again it will be poised to give a highly ranked team a scare, or even a loss.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Chris Casterella (17th year)

2022-23 record: 4-14 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Grace Callahan (Senior), Emma Phillips Vila (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 15 @ Yarmouth, Dec. 28 FREEPORT, Jan. 4 @ Waynflete, Jan. 13 YARMOUTH, Jan. 19 @ Greely

Coach’s comment: “We return four players and have nine freshman, so it’s going to be interesting. The freshmen have some height. We’re raw but we have athletes. We’ll show a lot of progress this season. There’s a lot of upside. The kids are great.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Casterella has worked a lot of magic over the years but this might be her most daunting challenge, as the Capers have just a couple players with varsity experience and a big group of newcomers who need to quickly get up to speed to help the team compete.

Vila will be the point guard. Callahan could be a top scoring threat. Sophomores Genevieve Carignan and Mei Martinez can also play guard. Freshman Kelsey Law, a goalie in soccer, could step right in and make a major impact. After that, the hope is other girls will quickly come of age.

There is promise for the future with a young nucleus and some talented classes coming along. This year, Cape Elizabeth’s hope is simply to show steady improvement.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Chris Howe (first year)

2022-23 record: 19-2 (Beat Messalonskee, 4-3, to win Class B state title)

Top returning players: Colin Blackburn (Senior), Aidan Mansmann (Senior), Brady Hanisko (Junior), Nathan Hanisko (Junior), Alex Mainville (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 12 @ Brunswick/Freeport, Dec. 20 @ Leavitt, Dec. 22 @ Biddeford, Dec. 28 YORK, Jan. 11 @ Cheverus/Yarmouth, Jan. 20 GREELY, Jan. 25 @ Greely, Feb. 3 @ York, Feb. 8 CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH, Feb. 15 LEAVITT, Feb. 22 BRUNSWICK/FREEPORT

Coach’s comment: “With a new coaching staff and fresh player roles, our team embraces change as an opportunity for growth and reinvention. Despite the departure of key players, graduating 12 seniors from last year’s Class B state championship team, I am confident that our relatively young team, led by a resilient core and an enthusiastic approach should keep us competitive.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After a series of close calls, Cape Elizabeth ascended back to the pinnacle in memorable fashion last winter. Graduation then took a big toll, as multiple all-stars departed, and Jake Rutt stepped down as coach, meaning the Capers are starting fresh this season. Taking over on the bench is Howe, who played goalie at Gardiner and later at Lindenwood University. He takes over a squad that still features some top-notch talent and should remain in the title hunt.

Blackburn was a third-team all-star a year ago, scoring 21 goals and adding seven assists. He’ll pace the forward line, along with Brady Hanisko (5 goals, 8 assists) and Mainville (3 assists). An abundance of newer players will have a chance to step in and make a mark as well. Defensively, Mansmann is the top returner. Nathan Hanisko (1.9 goals against average and an .894 save percentage in eight games) made the All-Rookie team last winter and the goalie job will be his exclusively this time around after Charlie Garvin graduated.

Class B South is as deep as ever and there will be few easy games. The Capers will need some time to figure out who plays best where, but this team’s upside is high. Look for another winning campaign and for this group to be in the hunt for another trophy by the time all is said and done.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Portland, South Portland and Waynflete)

Coach: Bob Mills (12th year, 105-91-8 overall record)

2022-23 record: 11-8 (Lost, 4-3, in overtime, to Gorham in South Region quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Becca Good (Senior), Erin Winship (Senior), Marina Bassett (Junior), Jane Flynn (Junior), Libby Hooper (Junior), Hartson Mosunic (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 14 CHEVERUS, Dec. 23 @ Penobscot, Jan. 11 GORHAM, Jan. 18 PENOBSCOT, Jan. 25 @ Cheverus, Jan. 27 @ Gorham, Feb. 3 YARMOUTH/FREEPORT

Coach’s comment: “We have a highly skilled set of returning starters and a deeper bench than we’ve had in the past. If we stay healthy, we should be very competitive. Our goal is to be playing deep into the playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: One of the most successful co-op teams around gets even more robust this winter, as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland adds some talented players from Portland as well. Now known as the Beacons, the squad is already off to a dazzling 4-0 start, defeating Greely, Winslow, Yarmouth/Freeport and York by a composite 33-14 margin, and the best is yet to come.

The offense will be prolific thanks to South Portland’s Bassett (30 goals and 19 assists during an all-state campaign last winter) and Portland’s Flynn (37 goals during an all-state season). Cape Elizabeth’s Hooper (14 goals, 11 assists) and Waynflete’s Good (3 goals, 4 assists) are other top threats. Cape Elizabeth senior Evelyn Agrodnia, the soccer standout and former ice skater extraordinaire, is new to hockey but figures to make an impact as well. Flynn is technically a defender and will help shut down the opposition along with Cape Elizabeth’s Mosunic (4 goals, 4 assists last season) and Waynflete freshman Alexis Turner. Portland’s Winship will be strong in goal.

The Beacons are poised to do great things. Like everyone else, they’re chasing defending state champion Cheverus, but by season’s end, there might be no one better than this collection of talent.

