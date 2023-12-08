(Ed. Note: Previews for indoor track, skiing, swimming and wrestling will be added next week)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Richie Ashley (third year, 23-16 overall record)

2022-23 results: 14-6 (Lost, 66-60, to Oxford Hills in Class AA North semifinals)

Top returning players: Gio St. Onge (Senior), Maddik Weisberg (Senior), Leo McNabb (Junior), Sammy Nzeyimana (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 12 SOUTH PORTLAND, Dec. 15 OXFORD HILLS, Dec. 19 @ Thornton Academy, Dec. 21 @ Portland, Jan. 2 @ Windham, Jan. 4 @ Oxford Hills, Jan. 9 GORHAM, Jan. 12 @ Edward Little, Jan. 25 EDWARD LITTLE, Jan. 30 WINDHAM, Feb. 8 PORTLAND

Coach’s comment: “We did well in the preseason and we have four of our five starters back. We’re still a young team but several kids have a lot of experience. Sammy and Gio are three-year starters and Leo and Maddik are two-year starters. We’ve gotten a lot bigger. We’re deeper than we’ve been in the past. The league is solid up and down this year. I don’t see any weak teams. I like our potential. I hope we can keep making strides. It all depends on how we’re playing at the end.

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus suffered a frustrating loss to Oxford Hills in last year’s playoffs, then had to say goodbye to standout Silvano Ismail, last year’s league leading scorer and the reigning Class AA North Player of the Year, but the Stags return plenty of talent and add some very promising (and tall) newcomers, which makes them in the minds of many, the favorite in a balanced Class AA North this season.

McNabb and St. Onge were honorable mention all-stars in 2022-23 and are key veterans. McNabb (9.2 points per game in 2022-23) is a shooting guard and St. Onge (9.7 ppg) can score from the forward position. Nzeyimana (4.8 points per game and 2.2 assists) is the point guard, who can get to the rim and set up his teammates for open shots. Weisberg (who averaged 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 points last year) is a forward who can get the job done on defense and on the boards. The size comes courtesy 6-foot-5 sophomore center Jameson Fitzpatrick, 6-6 junior center Rocco DePatsy, 6-3 freshman wing player Quinton Eason and 6-3 freshman Nicola Plalum. Senior Shema Rwaganje and junior Aaron Goodman will see time in the frontcourt as well.

It all adds up to a very promising squad. The Stags will be tested night-in, night-out by a daunting schedule, but they can play with anybody. That slate will make them even stronger come February, when they’ll be on the short list of teams to beat. Cheverus hasn’t reached a regional or state final in 13 years. If everything comes together, that drought might just come to an end.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Billy Goodman (fifth year, 56-15 overall record, one state championship)

2022-23 results: 18-3 (Lost, 68-63, in double-overtime, to eventual champion Oxford Hills in Class AA North Final)

Top returning players: Ruth Boles (Senior), Megan Dearborn (Senior), Maddie Fitzpatrick (Senior), Anna Goodman (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 15 @ Oxford Hills. Dec. 19 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 2 WINDHAM, Jan. 4 OXFORD HILLS, Jan. 6 @ Bangor, Jan. 9 @ Lewiston, Jan. 19 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 23 LEWISTON, Jan. 30 @ Windham, Feb. 2 BANGOR

Coach’s comment: “We were so close last year and we know what we have to do to get better. We have a lot of new kids this year and we’re trying to get them up to speed. We’ll have a different look and a different style. We have to cut down on our turnovers and execute better in the halfcourt. When you have Maddie Fitzpatrick, you always hope to contend. She can affect the game in so many ways. She’s such a great leader..”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus let a double-digit second half lead slip away in an agonizing loss to eventual champion Oxford Hills in last year’s regional final as its quest for a repeat state title fell just short. This year’s team returns a few familiar faces, including the state’s best player, but there are a lot of holes to fill, including a big void left by Emma Lizotte, the post standout, who transferred to Thornton Academy. It might take some time, but rest assured that the Stags will figure things out as the season progresses.

Fitzpatrick has committed to staying in state and playing for Amy Vachon at the University of Maine, but first, she has some unfinished business. Fitzpatrick, who won the Gatorade Player of the Year last season and was also named Cheverus Winter Athlete of the Year by The Forecaster after averaging 17.7 points (second in Class AA North), 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game, will put up lofty numbers again. Fitzpatrick, who has been itching to return to the court since the moment last season ended, can score with abandon but never hesitates to set up her teammates. She will handle the ball, play down low, on the wing, anywhere she can help the cause. Good luck slowing her down. Boles, who will play at Springfield College next winter, also boasts myriad skills and will look to score from either the guard or forward spot (she averaged 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season). Boles was an honorable mention all-star last winter and will be one of the league’s better players again this year. Dearborn and Goodman are veterans at the guard position who can knock down outside shots. After that, there’s several girls waiting to step in and make an impact. In the backcourt, junior Rachel Feeley (who was injured a year ago), sophomore Rachel LaSalle and freshman Sierrah McKenzie can shoot. Freshman Addison Jordan and Abby Kelly can play guard or forward. Seniors Olivia Conroy and Abby Marshall could be a presence in the frontcourt.

Cheverus doesn’t have the onus of being the favorite, but is still clearly one of the elite teams. There are few easy games on the schedule this winter meaning the Stags will be tested from start to finish, but that’s only going to make them battle tested when the games matter most in February. After being denied a Gold Ball a year ago, Fitzpatrick is going to do everything in her power to restore the Stags to the pinnacle. It won’t be easy, but never write this team off.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Yarmouth)

Coach: Dave St. Pierre (13th year, 121-93-12 overall record)

2022-23 record: 11-7-2 (Lost, 7-2, to eventual champion Cape Elizabeth in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Andrew Cheever (Senior), Ian O’Connor (Senior), Lucas Soutuyo (Senior), David Swift (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 LEAVITT, Dec. 16 GREELY, Dec. 23 @ Leavitt, Jan. 6 BRUNSWICK, Jan. 11 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 20 @ York, Jan. 25 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 27 @ Edward Little, Feb. 8 CAPE ELIZABETH, Feb. 15 YORK, Feb. 17 @ Brunswick, Feb. 21 @ Greely

Coach’s comment: “I’m excited about this group. This is first year that all the kids know nothing but the co-op. We have strong leadership. Our seniors bring a lot to the table. The young guys have stepped up. The guys like each other and support each other. We have a lot of depth. We can easily roll three lines. We have to stay healthy and develop the young guys. Every night will be a battle, but we hope to be a top team at the end.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus/Yarmouth has lost to the eventual state champion two years running and could make the fair argument that it was the second best team in the state on both occasions. This winter, Cheverus/Yarmouth returns some talented players and has others ready to step in and make an immediate impact for a squad that will be very much in the hunt in a deep and balanced region.

Offensively, Cheever and Soutuyo will each play center on their respective line. They’ll be joined as potential goal scorers by senior Evan Hankins, juniors Quinn McCoy and Owen Walsh and freshman Owen Cheever. Cheverus/Yarmouth will be formidable on the blue line, as Swift (a second-team league all-star a year ago after leading the team in scoring) leads the way, along with O’Connor, junior Johnathan Weinrich and sophomore Colby Carnes. Junior John Wallace and sophomore Ethan Tucker were vying for the goalkeeping spot at press time.

Cheverus/Yarmouth figures to be tested night-in, night-out by the likes of reigning state champion Cape Elizabeth, perennial contenders Greely and York, the Leavitt co-op team and Brunswick/Freeport, as well as some Class A foes. This group may struggle at times early, but it has great potential. Come late February and into March, Cheverus/Yarmouth might just be the best team in the region and the state.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Scott Rousseau (eighth year, 98-31-2 overall record, two state championships)

2022-23 results: 18-3 (Beat Yarmouth/Freeport, 3-2, to win state title)

Top returning players: Maddy Doherty (Senior), Lily Johnson (Senior), Ella Lemieux (Senior), Brynn McKenney (Senior), Charlotte Miller (Senior), Mikayla Talbot (Senior), Lucy Johnson (Junior), Ellie Skolnekovich (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 YARMOUTH/FREEPORT, Dec. 14 @ Cape Elizabeth, Dec. 20 @ Gorham, Jan. 4 PENOBSCOT, Jan. 13 @ Yarmouth/Freeport, Jan. 20 @ Penobscot, Jan. 25 CAPE ELIZABETH, Feb. 1 GORHAM

Coach’s comment: “We lack depth, but we return eight of the nine skaters that took the ice in the playoffs last year and both goaltenders. Team defense is still our identity, with a 1.43 (goals against average) last year. Lemieux is arguably the state’s top keeper and McKenney and Lily Johnson are veterans that log big minutes with one of them always on the ice. Offensively, Charlotte is a tremendous two-way center that anchors one line with underrated Maddie Doherty, while Talbot and Lucy Johnson combine once again to pace our offense. (Freshman Caroline) Rousseau adds a new dynamic this year and will most likely see time with both duos. We have a very challenging schedule, with games with out-of-state powers and several prep games augmenting our difficult state games. We hope to be tested and prepared for another potential championship run come February if we can remain healthy. Our varsity roster tallies 19 total state championships These are tough kids that know how to perform in big moments.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus, which also includes a couple players from Windham, rode its talented roster to the pinnacle a year ago and return most of its top players, suggesting another title run is in store.

Great teams are formidable at the defensive end and the Stags are stout, thanks to goalies Lemieux (10-1 a year ago with a goals against average of 1.4 during an all-state campaign) and Skolnekovich (All-Conference last season after filling in ably while Lemieux was sidelined with injury), along with defenders like McKenney (all-state last season after scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists) and Lily Johnson (seven points in 2022-23), who was just named Miss Maine Field Hockey. Cheverus will dazzle offensively behind Lucy Johnson (26 goals last year, including three in the state final and an all-state selection after producing 50 points), Miller (All-Conference last winter after scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists) and Talbot (all-state, after scoring 22 times with 25 assists a year ago). If that’s enough to give opposing defenses and coaches nightmares, add in Doherty (All-Conference in 2022-23) and freshman Caroline Rousseau, who had a breakout field hockey season and due to being around ice hockey her whole life thanks to her Dad, is poised to light the lamp with regularity this winter (Rousseau had five goals and four assists in the season’s first three games, including a hat trick versus St. Dom’s).

Cheverus opened with decisive wins over Falmouth, York (Scott Rousseau’s 100th with the program) and St. Dom’s by a composite 26-0 margin. The bar is set extremely high and the road will get tougher, but this group of athletes welcomes the challenge. Providing good health, the Stags will be a serious title contender and it’s quite likely that this accomplished group will wind up earning another trophy to raise in triumph.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. For game updates and links to game stories, follow him on Threads: @foresports2023

