BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Todd Wing (11th year, 106-80 overall record)

2022-23 record: 1-17 (no postseason)

Top returning player: Trip Marston (Senior), Justin Jamal (Junior), Evan Legassey (Junior), David Otti (Junior), Mogga Yanga (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 @ Scarborough, Dec. 12 THORNTON ACADEMY, Dec. 19 @ Portland, Dec. 21 @ Edward Little, Dec. 23 CHEVERUS, Jan. 4 @ South Portland, Jan. 9 PORTLAND, Jan. 12 @ Gorham, Jan. 15 @ Cheverus, Jan. 19 GORHAM, Jan. 23 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 30 SOUTH PORTLAND, Feb. 1 SCARBOROUGH

Coach’s comment: “We were competitive last year, but we’d have a few times where our youth took over and we’d lose games. The guys hated losing. We’re looking to rebound this year. Our preseason went well. We brought back a large group. We’re figuring out our rotations. Our goal is to play our best basketball every night and mold as a cohesive defensive unit from the time the opponent gets the ball to when we stop them and get the rebound. The guys are positive, they’ve bought in and we hope to compete with the top teams.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering did a lot of good things a year ago, but it didn’t translate into victories, as the Rams just came up short against several top foes. A lot of players who received trial by fire last winter have returned and they’re hungry to turn the program around. Deering will be in Class AA South this season and its schedule is as daunting as ever, but the Rams are eager for the challenge and they believe they’ll be right back in the thick of contention over the course of the season.

Legassey, who has a sweet shooting stroke, was an honorable mention all-star in 2022-23 after averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest. He’ll be a shooting guard who will be a focal point of the opposition. Jamal, an SMAA All-Rookie team selection last winter after averaging 8.9 points, 1.3 steals and 1.3 assists, is the point guard. He’ll be a matchup challenge. Otti, another All-Rookie team pick last season (8.4 ppg), and Yanga (3.2 rpg and 2.6 spg) bring size. Then there’s Marston, the senior veteran, who can play guard or forward, and also has a nice shot (8.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg last year). He’s poised to have a huge final campaign. That veteran group is joined by senior forward Josiah King (a top defender), senior 6-foot-8 center Dieude Calala and junior guard Tavian Lauture, who is coming off a successful football campaign.

The Rams have the ability to get the job done inside and out and we’ll play tough defense every night. They’ll have to because the likes of two-time state champion South Portland, perennial power Thornton Academy and teams like Gorham and Scarborough stand in their way in the South. Throw in a pair of crossover games against AA North powers Cheverus and Portland and it’s clear Deering will have to earn its victories. This is a group that is up for the challenge. Look for a much better win-loss record and for the Rams to be a team no one will want to face come tournament time.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Mike Murphy (16th year, 161-129 overall record, one state championship)

2022-23 record: 4-15 (Lost, 64-24, to Bangor in Class AA North quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Maya Gayle (Senior), Sophie Hill (Senior), Shay Rosenthal (Senior), Natalie Santiago (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 FREEPORT, Dec. 12 @ Brunswick, Dec. 19 PORTLAND, Dec. 23 CHEVERUS, Jan. 2 MT. ARARAT, Jan. 18 BRUNSWICK, Jan. 25 GRAY-NG, Feb. 6 @ Greely, Feb. 8 @ Mt. Ararat

Coach’s comment: “We have seniors who have been around for four years and we’re integrating a couple freshmen. Our experience will help us, but we need some depth. Class A is the great unknown for us. We’ll see some good basketball teams night after night. We hope to be improved. We’ll play hard and we’ll learn from our tough schedule and hopefully, we’ll be a factor by February.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering is poised to compete this winter and the Rams have moved down to Class A, which features a lot of talented teams. With four veterans leading the way, Deering expects to contend and it could be the program’s most successful campaign in several years.

The Rams return Santiago, who has committed to playing at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island and was a third-team all-star last winter, Gayle, Hill and Rosenthal, who have all seen a lot of minutes in recent seasons. Santiago will play the point (she averaged 1.7 assists per game last year). Rosenthal is another guard to watch. Gayle (a second-team league all-star in 2022-23 after averaging 11.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game) will be a force in the post and Hill can play forward or in the post and will be a top rebounder. Junior post player Alison Hilton, junior guard Julia Krush, sophomore wing player Almarina Abore and freshmen Blake Gayle (post) and Angelina Keo (guard) are also vying for playing time and hope to make an impact.

Deering will find out quickly where it stands in the Class A South pecking order. If the Rams can develop some of their unproven players, they’ll be right there with everyone. Look for a bounce-back campaign culminated by a trip to the tournament where anything is possible.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Portland and South Portland)

Coaches: Joe Robinson (17th year, 146-143-12 overall record) and Jeff Beaney (eighth year, 48-64-3 overall record)

2022-23 record: 12-9 (Lost, 5-3, to Thornton Academy in Class A state final)

Top returning players: Tobey Lappin (Senior), Jackson McArthur (Senior), Ben Palson (Senior), Parker Sipos (Senior), Hewitt Sykes (Senior), Daniel Fitzgibbon (Junior), Ian House (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 @ Scarborough, Dec. 14 FALMOUTH, Jan. 4 @ Falmouth, Jan. 6 LEWISTON, Jan. 10 @ Edward Little, Jan. 31 @ Thornton Academy, Feb. 8 SCARBOROUGH,

Coach Robinson’s comment: “The kids are great. They get along really well. There’s still a lot of work to do. The returning guys are fired up after last year. There’s not much depth, but the core we have is good. We may start out slow, but we’ll play the long game. I think we’ll be competitive. We’re definitely a playoff team.”

Coach Beaney’s comment: “South Portland is coming off a very exciting year and (Portland/Deering) has players who have played a lot. We have a tough schedule, but as we get more familiar with each other, we’ll become more consistent.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Portland/Deering co-op joins the highly successful South Portland squad this season, a year after the Red Riots (who also had players from Freeport and Waynflete) made a run to their first-ever state game. While they came up short, it was a huge step for the program and now, bringing in Deering and Portland kids who weren’t able to play a varsity schedule in 2022-23, will potentially make for an even better squad, one now known as the Beacons.

The top returner is South Portland’s Lappin, who made the All-State team last winter. Lappin is a top forward and he has plenty of company when it comes to putting the puck in the net. He’s joined by South Portland’s Fitzgibbon, Palson and freshman Michael McMains, as well as Deering senior Connor Green, Portland senior Hunter Temple and junior Lucas Milliken and senior Henry Cossaboom, who attends Casco Bay High School. Defensively, the Beacons feature House, McArthur, Sipos and Sykes from South Portland, as well as Portland sophomore Jack O’Connell and freshman Jackson Nalli. South Portland junior Michael Zaccaria will be in goal and he should be very strong as the last line of defense.

The Beacons will have to navigate a challenging schedule and might struggle at times early in the year, but with all this talent on the roster, it’s only a matter of time before the squad jells. This group hopes to be at its best in February and March and that goal is attainable.

