BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Dave Halligan (37th year, 581-147 overall record, six state championships)

2022-23 record: 17-4 (Lost, 42-41, to Brewer in Class A state final)

Top returning players: Chris Simonds (Senior), Henry Stowell (Senior), Charlie Wolak (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 GRAY-NG, Dec. 12 @ Westbrook, Dec. 19 @ South Portland, Dec. 21 GORHAM, Jan. 3 GREELY, Jan. 9 @ Windham, Jan. 12 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 19 NOBLE, Jan. 30 KENNEBUNK

Coach’s comment: “We graduated our top five from last year’s state game, but it’s a good group of guys. We have a bunch of interchangeable parts. We just need to play together and gain experience. We have depth and the right pieces. It’s just everyone doing their job. We have a very tough schedule, but we’ll compete all season. We have the ability to be there at the end.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth’s quest for a Class A title fell one agonizing point short a year ago, as the Navigators let a late lead slip away before Judd Armstrong’s potential game-winning runner at the horn was just off the mark. While no one who started in that game returns, the cupboard is far from bare and this year’s group has the pieces in place to get to the state game for a third consecutive season and finish the job.

Simonds, a first-team league all-star in 2022-23 after averaging 14.3 points and 9 rebounds per contest, suffered a late-season ankle injury last winter and had to miss the tournament. By all accounts, he’s due for a monster campaign this winter and will be unstoppable in the post, but he can handle the ball and step out and hit shots as well. Good luck to the opposition attempting to slow him down. Wolak is another force in the post. Stowell can light it up from the wing. Seniors Alex Findlay (guard) and Jace Meader (guard/forward) and junior guards Billy Birks, Jaxson Cameron and Davis Mann are poised to step right in and become household names. Birks projects to be the point guard, with Cameron and Meader seeing time in that role as well.

The Navigators have some company at the top of Class A South this season and while those teams will be tough tests, they’ll also have to play several of the finest squads Class AA has to offer. That means Falmouth will have to earn a high seed, but rest assured, as long as Simonds stays on the floor, good things will come. The Navigators will be a wagon by tournament time, will be able to light up the scoreboard as well as lock down the opposition and if they get another shot at the Gold Ball, will secure it with both hands.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Dawn Armandi (seventh year, 56-53 overall record)

2022-23 record: 12-8 (Lost, 49-27, to Brunswick in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Emily Abbott (Senior), Maddy Christman (Senior), Leah Cunningham (Senior), Reese Farraher (Senior), Peaches Stucker (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 @ Gray-New Gloucester, Dec. 11 @ Westbrook, Dec. 19 SOUTH PORTLAND, Dec. 21 @ Gorham, Dec. 28 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 2 GREELY, Jan. 4 GRAY-NG, Jan. 6 @ Brunswick, Jan. 9 WINDHAM, Jan. 27 MT. ARARAT, Feb. 5 FREEPORT, Feb. 8 WESTBROOK

Coach’s comment: “We have great team chemistry. I really enjoy coaching these girls. We have some varsity experience, but we have a long way to go. Our halfcourt defense looks good. We’ll just need to knock down shots. I’m hoping that we can land in the top five and be improved by the end.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth made another trip to the semifinals last year but was no match for eventual regional champion Brunswick. After graduating standout Anna Turgeon and all-star Katie Lozoraitis, there are some holes to fill, but the talent is there. It might just take a little while to jell.

Abbott is the point guard. She was a first-team all-star in 2022-23 after averaging 10.4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She’ll pace the offense. Christman was also an all-star last season after finishing second in Class A South with 11 rebounds per contest and first in blocks with 2.5. She’ll be a force down low, along with senior Kate Barter. Cunningham, Farraher and Stucker are veterans in the backcourt. Sophomores Jaelyn Meader and Jane McPheeters can play multiple positions and freshman Siobhan Nielsen is an up-and-coming talent at guard.

The Navigators are in a tough region, with few easy games. There will be some rough patches along the way, but the future is bright. Look for this group to compete with everyone and to be a difficult team to reckon with come February.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Deron Barton (13th year, 151-76-6 overall record, two state championships)

2022-23 record: 17-3 (Lost, 5-1, to South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete in Class A state semifinals)

Top returning players: Andrew Belliveau (Senior), Rowen Hagerty (Senior), Isaac Laliberte (Junior), Jack Turgeon (Junior), Brandon White (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 14 @ Portland/South Portland, Dec. 16 @ Edward Little, Dec. 21 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 4 PORTLAND/SOUTH PORTLAND, Jan. 6 EDWARD LITTLE, Jan. 13 BANGOR, Jan. 15 @ Lewiston, Feb. 7 @ Bangor, Feb. 17 @ Thornton Academy, Feb. 20 LEWISTON

Coach’s comment: “I expect our team to be right in the mix come March. We have a solid mix of experienced juniors and seniors, supported by some very skilled and motivated underclassmen. I also expect it to be another season with the usual characters tightly bunched at the top. As always, avoiding injuries and untimely sickness will play into the standings, so a little luck from the hockey gods will once again be the wild card.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth steamrolled the opposition to the tune of a 17-game win streak a year ago, but its luck ran out in the state semifinals. This winter, the Navigators again have an abundance of returning talent and some key newcomers who will help make the squad even stronger.

While reigning Travis Roy Award winner Mitch Ham will be missed, this year’s offense will be paced by Belliveau (a second-team all-stater last season, who excels on special teams) and Hagerty (third on the team in scoring in 2022-23), along with freshmen Anthony Graceffa and Ramsey Hinkley. On the blue line, Turgeon is a third-year starter, and Laliberte can be a threat on the offensive end as well. White, an all-state first-team selection last winter, returns in goal and will be formidable.

The Navigators have the pieces in place to not only again boast a gaudy record, but this time take that final step in the playoffs. It’s been a decade since Falmouth has celebrated a championship. Don’t be surprised if that drought comes to an end in March.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (CO-OP W/SCARBOROUGH)

Coach: Rob Carrier (14th year, 147–102-11 overall record)

2022-23 record: 5-12-1 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Morgan Adams (Senior), Trinity Grenier (Senior), Amelia Brann (Junior), Audrey Farnham (Junior), Hope Melevsky (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 @ Penobscot, Dec. 14 GORHAM, Dec. 30 @ Cape/Portland, Jan. 8 CHEVERUS, Jan. 13 CAPE/PORTLAND, Jan. 29 @ Gorham

Coach’s comment: “Our goal is to make the playoffs. From there, anything can happen. I do think we have the team that can get there too. We have some good scoring and solid defense. Our goalie is new, but has shown improvement in her short time out on the ice. I would expect her to continue to get better as the season moves along.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth/Scarborough fell just short of the posteason last winter, the first time that’s happened in a non-COVID year since 2011, and that will likely be an aberration. Falmouth/Scarborough lost to state runner-up Yarmouth/Freeport (8-1) in its opener, then got in the win column over York (9-1) before falling Tuesday to Biddeford (3-2).

This year’s team will be offensively by Falmouth’s Adams (12 goals, 8 assists during an All-Conference campaign last season), Farnham (15 goals, 7 assists) and Grenier (5 goals, 10 assists), Scarborough’s Melevsky (11 goals, 7 assists) and Falmouth senior Eve Chace, who missed last season with a knee injury. Scarborough freshmen Lexie Bellerose and Avery Larson arrive to provide even more scoring punch. Chace is also a top defender. She’ll be joined on the blue line by Falmouth’s Brann (5 goals, 9 assists last season) and Scarborough freshman Alex Serbin. Scarborough junior Jaelyn Braley is in goal.

This group will have plenty of scoring opportunities. Look for Falmouth/Scarborough to hang tough with just about everyone it matches up with and for it to improve on last year’s win-loss record. A return to the playoffs is a distinct possibility and once there, this will be a squad that no one wants to face.

