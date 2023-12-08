(Ed. Note: Previews for indoor track, skiing and swimming will be added next week)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Tyler Tracy (third year, 14-22 overall record)

2022-23 record: 5-13 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Max Maneikis (Senior), Will Maneikis (Senior), JT Pound (Senior), Connor Slocum (Senior), Conner Smith (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 NOBLE, Dec. 15 @ Greely, Dec. 18 BIDDEFORD, Dec. 23 @ Yarmouth, Dec. 27 CAPE ELIZABETH, Jan. 4 WESTBROOK, Jan. 9 YORK, Jan. 25 @ Kennebunk, Feb. 2 GRAY-NG, Feb. 6 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “It’s the same group as last year. Last year, we had six losses by seven points or less. We struggled late in games and hopefully, we’ll flip that. My top five guys are really strong. After that, we’re figuring out who can do what. We have high expectations. We had a very strong summer and a good preseason. Hopefully we’ll carry our confidence into the season. We’re unique in how we play. If we can take care of the ball and play at our pace, we can be very good. I think we’re close, but a lot of teams are close. It’s a great group and it would be awesome for them to have a good year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Falcons were oh-so-close to several more victories last winter, which would have spelled a playoff berth and had that happened, who knows how deep a run this team could have enjoyed. The what-if game is fun to play, but ultimately meaningless as that opportunity has come and gone. This year’s squad is ready to turn things around and be a factor throughout. It won’t be easy, but there is a lot of talent on the roster.

Pound was a second-team league all-star in 2022-23 and will be a force inside and out. Slocum made the All-Defensive team a year ago. He’s a top guard, along with Smith and Max Maneikis. Will Maneikis is another proven commodity in the frontcourt. Freeport will look to get up and down the floor and can score in the paint and from behind the arc.

The Falcons will be competitive with everyone they face. Can they turn close losses from a year ago into victories this time around? With another year of experience under its belt, you have to believe Freeport will enjoy more success. When all is said and done, this group will be a tough out.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Seth Farrington (sixth year, 52-37 overall record)

2022-23 record: 11-9 (Lost, 45-36, to Gray-New Gloucester in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Maddie Cormier (Junior), Sydney Gelhar (Junior), Mia Levesque (Junior), Emily Groves (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 @ Deering, Dec. 15 GREELY, Dec. 23 YARMOUTH, Jan. 6 MT. ARARAT, Jan. 9 YORK, Jan. 23 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 27 BRUNSWICK, Feb. 2 @ Gray-New Gloucester

Coach’s comment: “We’re battling the injury bug, but we have a chance to have a solid year. We’ll have to do it by committee. These kids will give me everything they’ve got. If we showed anything last year, no one will want to play us come tournament time. I think we’ll be in it and we hope to peak in February.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport saved its best for last a year ago, stunning Mt. Ararat in the quarterfinals before bowing out. Standout Angel Pillsbury will be missed, but the Falcons return plenty of talent, including some girls who recently won state titles in lacrosse and/or field hockey. While junior sparkplug Izzy Orlando won’t be available due to a season-ending knee injury and while Levesque is sidelined until the new year with a foot injury, there are reasons to believe this group will still be a force.

Groves was a top post presence as a freshman (averaging 9.4 rebounds per game) and this winter, look for her to not only score inside, but to step out and help facilitate the offense. Cormier (2.6 assists per contest in 2022-23) is another top threat in the frontcourt, along with sophomore Abby Cormier. Freeport’s guard play will be an asset, as Gelhar has experience, Levesque will help the cause when she returns and junior Lana DiRusso, who played as a freshman, will also play a key role. Freshman Abby Giroux could step right in and made a major impact as well.

The Falcons will need some time to hit their stride, but the pieces are in place for another memorable campaign. Like last year’s squad, look for dramatic improvement between December and February and for Freeport to become a team that no contender wants to face at the Portland Exposition Building with the season on the line.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Yarmouth)

Coach: David Intraversato (fifth year, 38-28-1 overall record)

2022-23 record: 17-3-1 (Lost, 3-2, to Cheverus in state final)

Top returning players: Amanda Panciocco (Senior), Rosie Panenka (Senior), Sophie Smith (Senior), Emma White (Junior), Adelaide Strout (Sophomore), Celia Zinman (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 @ Cheverus, Dec. 12 @ Brunswick, Dec. 19 PENOBSCOT, Dec. 26 @ Winslow, Jan. 6 BRUNSWICK, Jan. 10 @ Penobscot, Jan. 13 CHEVERUS, Jan. 15 GORHAM, Jan. 20 WINSLOW, Feb. 3 @ Cape/Portland/South Portland/Waynflete

Coach’s comment: “We cannot live in the past. Last year was a great season, but it means nothing right now. It’s a new year and we need to continue to work hard if we want to repeat our previous success. I know we have the legs to skate with anyone. Putting the puck in the net is our focus. We have a very strong defense, five really good skaters who speed up our regroups and breakout nicely. Currently, we are out-shooting our opponents as we did last year, which is a good start. Our goal is to be playing our best closing out January as we gain momentum for playoffs. We hope to be in a situation to play for another regional championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth/Freeport is coming off the finest season in program history, a season which ended one goal shy of a championship. Sadie Carnes was named the Becky Schaffer Award winner as the state’s finest senior to cap it off. Now, it’s on to 2023-24 and the squad has picked right up where it left off by beating Lewiston (8-3), Falmouth/Scarborough (8-1) and Gorham (5-4) and losing only to Portland/Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete (5-4) in early action.

Yarmouth/Freeport’s offense is prolific again, led by Smith, who had 23 goals during an All-Conference campaign last season and has three goals and a pair of assists early this winter, as well as Panenka (17 goals, 18 assists in 2022-23 during an all-state season and six goals and two assists so far this season). Zinman (7 goals, 7 assists last year and 2 goals, 4 assists this year), White (8 goals, 13 assists a year ago when she was named All-Conference) and senior Isabel Peters (who has three goals in early action this winter) are other top threats. Freshman Dylan McElhinney is a newcomer to watch on the offensive side. Defensively, Panciocco (20 points last season during an all-state campaign) and Strout (22 points in 2022-23, when she was named All-Conference) lead the way, with help from freshman Erica O’Connor. Sophomore Elle Grondin is in goal this winter with assistance from freshman Lexi Wiles.

Yarmouth/Freeport gets to measure itself against Cheverus in a state game rematch Saturday and still has many big tests to come. While its final record might not match last year, this squad has every bit as good a chance to win a championship. Both schools feature players who will help the cause mightily and the end result will be another exciting playoff run.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

