As my term serving as board president for Oasis Free Clinics comes to a close, I find myself reflecting on the extraordinary individuals who form the backbone of our organization. It’s these moments of introspection that make me realize the profound impact our staff and volunteers have made, not just on the community we serve, but on me personally.

At Oasis, we are more than a healthcare provider; we are a sanctuary for those in need, a place where compassion meets action. This ethos is embodied by each person who walks through our doors, not to seek services, but to offer them. Our staff and volunteers are the true heroes in this narrative, dedicating their time, expertise, and, most importantly, their hearts to our mission.

Their commitment goes above and beyond a matter of professional duty; it is a deep-rooted desire to make a difference in our community. Whether it’s the warm greeting from our front office staff, the empathetic care from our medical and dental professionals, or the tireless efforts of our support staff and volunteers, each action contributes to our shared vision; a thriving community that cares for all of its members.

I have witnessed countless acts of selflessness: from providers working late to ensure our patients receive the best care, to staff going above and beyond their roles to address the unique challenges faced by our community members. These are not mere gestures; they are life-changing interventions for those we serve.

I have witnessed incredible joy, sadness, and perhaps most importantly, determination. At the risk of stating the obvious, the process of providing healthcare can be convoluted. Yet our staff and volunteers persist day-in and day-out, to deliver that care patient by patient. Seeing the impact of their work can be like watching the green shoots of spring emerge after a long, hard winter.

As I pass the torch to the next board chair, I do so with immense pride and a deep belief in the care that Oasis provides. To our staff and volunteers, I extend my deepest gratitude. Your dedication is the heartbeat of Oasis. You have not only enriched the lives of those we serve but have also left an indelible mark on mine.

In closing, I invite the community to join me in celebrating these incredible individuals. Their stories may not always make headlines, but their impact resonates far beyond the walls of our clinics. Thank you, Oasis family, for showing me the true meaning of service. Your work is a testament to the power of compassion and community, and it will continue to inspire for many years to come.

Oasis Free Clinics is a nonprofit, no-cost primary care medical practice and dental clinic, providing patient-centered care to uninsured adults living in Freeport, Durham, Harpswell, Brunswick and Sagadahoc County. For more information, visit OasisFreeClinics.org or call (207) 721-9277. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among local nonprofit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

