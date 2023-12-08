(Ed. Note: Previews for indoor track, skiing and swimming will be added next week)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Travis Seaver (12th year, 158-59 overall record, three state titles)

2022-23 record: 10-9 (Lost, 72-31, to Westbrook in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Jackson Leding (Senior), Kade Ippolito (Junior), Ethan Michaud (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 @ Westbrook, Dec. 12 GORHAM, Dec. 19 @ Gray-New Gloucester, Dec. 28 YORK, Jan. 3 @ Falmouth, Jan. 19 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 27 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 30 GRAY-NG, Feb. 2 NOBLE

Advertisement

Coach’s comment: “Our downfall last year was inexperience, but a lot of the guys got decent minutes. Defensively, we’ll have to play well. Offensively, we have to relentlessly attack the rim and go in and out when needed. It’s an athletic team. We’ll get better throughout the year. The ideal goal is to be in the top third, play our best basketball in February and be a team no one wants to play.

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely had a memorable campaign last winter, taking part in a record-setting eight overtime game during the regular season and winning four of its final five contests, but the Rangers ran into a buzzsaw from Westbrook in a quarterfinal round contest that was over quickly. Greely graduated all-stars Hayden MacArthur, Tyler Pettingill and Seamus Raftice, but there are pieces in place to compete again.

Michaud will be the point guard. He can find teammates and get to the hoop himself. Leding could be a top scorer at the other guard position. Ippolito has seen some big minutes as an underclassmen. He’ll be a top threat inside and will be joined by juniors Andrew Padgett (Greely’s Fall Athlete of the Year, who is still battling his way back from an injury suffered during the football state game) and Owen Partridge. Senior Logan Vergara is another guard to watch.

The Rangers will have their hands full in a new-look Class A and there aren’t many easy games on the schedule. Expect Seaver to get the most from this group and for Greely to show steady improvement in the weeks to come. By February, the Rangers will be in the title mix.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Todd Flaherty (eighth year, 115-23 overall record, two state titles)

Advertisement

2022-23 record: 8-11 (Lost, 39-25, to Gray-New Gloucester in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Kylie Crocker (Senior), Lauren Hester (Senior), Asja Kelman (Senior), Zada Smith (Senior), Cece Berthiaume (Junior), Molly Partridge (Junior), Grier Wright (Junior), Avery Bush (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 12 @ Gorham, Dec. 15 @ Freeport, Dec. 19 GRAY-NG, Jan. 12 @ Mt. Ararat, Jan. 15 @ Cheverus, Jan. 23 @ Brunswick, Jan. 27 YARMOUTH, Jan. 30 @ Gray-New Gloucester, Feb. 6 DEERING

Coach’s comment: “We have a good defensive team and we’ll play hard, but we’ll be challenged to score points. We’ll need to have balanced scoring. We have great athletes, so we’ll press and play fullcourt. We have a tough schedule and play in a competitive league. We just want to improve and get in the tournament.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely finally came back to the pack last winter and while the Rangers are without a superstar this season, they have a lot of depth and balance and that will help them stay in contention in a challenging Class A South.

Kelman was a third-team league all-star last season. She’s a captain, a tenacious defender, rebounder (7.4 per game last season) and can put the ball in the basket as well. Crocker (a wing player who made the All-Defensive team in 2022-23) and Hester (center) are the other captains. Berthiaume will be the point guard. She’s adept at finding open teammates. Freshman Hannah Hussey will also have the ball in her hands. Bush, Partridge and Wright are other guards to watch. Smith can play forward or center and will be a force in the paint.

Advertisement

Greely will play hard every time out and its defense will keep it in games. If the Rangers can get consistent, balanced scoring, they’ll be able to reach their goal of making it to the playoffs.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Barry Mothes (30th year, 360-226-16 overall record, five state championships)

2022-23 record: 2-16 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Sean Allen (Senior), Will Klein (Senior), Lucas Martin (Senior), Charlie Moore (Senior), Finn Murphy (Senior), Cullen Rafford (Senior), Coben Donnelly (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 16 @ Cheverus/Yarmouth, Dec. 18 @ Brunswick/Freeport, Dec. 23 YORK, Jan. 13 PORTLAND/SOUTH PORTLAND, Jan. 20 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 25 CAPE ELIZABETH, Feb. 3 @ Leavitt, Feb. 8 LEAVITT, Feb. 17 @ York, Feb. 21 CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH

Advertisement

Coach’s comment: “After a challenging 2022-23 season significantly impacted by the lack of experienced goaltending due to an injury, (this year’s team) will be looking to a small but experienced core of seniors to get the team back in playoff contention. Facing yet another challenging regular season schedule with two games each against all Class B South teams and challenging crossovers games versus strong Class A teams, we’ll be looking to make improvements in all areas of our game. We will need every player in our lineup to work harder and play smarter, but I think we have a committed group of seniors who are determined to play some strong hockey this season and to push themselves and everyone else to get us back toward the upper half of the standings. We faced a lot of challenges last season as individuals and as a team, but the team stuck together and we all learned a lot. We’re hungry to get started on the new journey.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely had a rare down season last winter, but is primed to surge right back up the standings this winter.

Offensively, the Rangers return Moore (11 goals, six assists to lead the team in 2022-23). He was a third-team league all-star and is a captain. He will be a factor all over the ice and will be heard from on special teams as well. Donnelly, Martin (2 goals, 3 assists last season), Murphy (3 goals, 2 assists), juniors Finn Craven, Rylan Haight and Ezra McDuffie and freshmen Noah Baril, Elijah Bumby, Declan Craven and Jack Noone are other forwards to watch. On the blue line, Greely will be led by Allen (3 goals, 7 assists), a captain, who moves back from the forward position, as well as Rafford (3 goals, 5 assists during a third-team all-star campaign last year), junior Alex Wharton and sophomores Andrew Adams and Colten Miedema. Klein earned Greely Winter Athlete of the Year honors last season after stepping into the breach and playing hard throughout. He returns between the pipes and will be even stronger. Freshman Tucker Goddu will also see time in goal.

The Rangers will be tested throughout by a very challenging slate, but this group is prepared to be more of a factor this winter. Look for a big improvement in regards to the win-loss record and for Greely to return to the playoffs, where it will be equipped to compete with any top contender.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Meg Finlay (second year)

Advertisement

2022-23 record: 0-18 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Allie Dominski (Senior), Katie Dubbert (Senior), Zoe Trepaney (Junior)

Pivotal games: Jan. 1 FALMOUTH/SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 18 @ Falmouth/Scarborough,

Coach’s comment: “Our program is really looking forward to building on last year. With young experience last year, this year I’m excited to see what we can accomplish with more experience under our belt. One thing this team isn’t lacking is heart and hard work. It’s amazing to watch how far they have come in a year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely, which also includes players from Gray-New Gloucester, has already exceeded last year’s win total, thanks to a 3-1 victory over Mt. Ararat. The Rangers, who also have losses to the Portland and Gorham co-op teams, look to continue to climb their way back into contention.

Dominski, a senior forward, and Dubbert, a senior forward, are both captains. Trepaney, a defender, is an assistant captain. Freshman Charley Louie will be in goal. There are a lot of talented athletes on this roster who will keep the team competitive.

Greely is only going to get better in the weeks to come and could be a threat to reach the playoffs. What a turnaround season that would be.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. For game updates and links to game stories, follow him on Threads: @foresports2023

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: