Let’s start with a pop quiz. What well known American said the following words on Veterans Day?

“In honor of our great veterans on Veterans Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, racists and radical-left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country, lie, steal and cheat on elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and the American dream … despite the hatred and anger of the radical-left lunatics who want to destroy our country, we will make America great again.”

In the same speech that person said, “The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave than the threat from within. Our threat is from within.”

You guessed it. Donald J. Trump, the former president of the United States. He’s the same guy who led an insurrection on the Capitol on Jan. 6; the guy who suggested we should do away with the Constitution; the guy who declared that we should execute Gen. Mark Milley, a highly respected retired general and former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Anyone who dares disagree with Trump or speaks out against him or cuts ties with him deserves, in his view, to be called “vermin.”

Unlike Trump’s mindless cult followers, most patriotic Americans and thoughtful commentators viewed Trump’s bombast with alarm. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian at New York University, said, “Calling people ‘vermin’ was used effectively by Hitler and Mussolini to dehumanize people and encourage their followers to engage in violence.”

A Forbes headline read, “Trump compares political foes to ‘vermin’ on Veterans Day, echoing Nazi propaganda.”

Gee. Do you think we should be concerned that Trump will act like a dictator if he gets reelected? Well, does one plus one equal two? Do birds fly? An article in the New York Times recapped the ways Trump and his allies plan to wield power in 2025.

“Trump wants to use the Justice Department to take vengeance on his political adversaries. … He intends to carry out an extreme immigration crackdown. … He plans to use military force closer to home. … He and his allies want greater control over the federal bureaucracy and work force. … Trump allies want lawyers who will not restrain him.”

If you believe that Trump won’t take a dictatorial approach if reelected, you might want to review the tapes of the Jan. 6 insurrection. And, while you’re at it, remember that Trump has promised to pardon anyone who was convicted in that insurrection. Or, if still in doubt, check out some of Trump’s statements over the last few months as the legal nooses tighten around his neck.

One would hope that every member of Congress — including Republicans — would come to the same obvious conclusion and do everything possible to prevent Trump’s reelection, thereby saving our democracy. Sadly, that’s not the case. They’re more concerned about saving their political behinds, democracy be damned.

A few weeks ago, I called Senator Collins office in Portland and asked the man who answered why Collins wasn’t speaking out forcefully against Trump. He said that Senator Collins didn’t plan to support Trump. He also said that the legal system would bring Trump down. That’s wishful thinking.

In fairness, Collins has apparently recovered from her gaffe after the first Trump impeachment trial when she said that “Trump had learned his lesson.” Talk about being naive. Incidentally, Collins and the Republican Party are now paying the price for her naivety in voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh who had suggested he would uphold Roe v Wade. Overturning Roe v Wade has proven to be a burden for GOP politicians around the country.

I recently attended a fundraiser for Senator Angus King at a private home. During the Q and A, I first asked the attendees how many thought our democracy would be dead if Trump were reelected. Almost every hand shot up. I then asked Senator King the same question. He said, in effect, that democracy would be weaker, but it wouldn’t die. I disagree. I asked why he didn’t get his Republican colleagues to speak out forcefully against Trump given his clear dictatorial leanings. He said they were afraid of being primaried. Talk about cowardice.

And that brings me to the main point of this piece. Here’s my plea:

Senator Collins and Senator King,

It’s clear that Donald Trump plans to remove all guard rails if he’s elected to the presidency in 2024. He will stop at nothing to get reelected; moreover, he will run roughshod over our judicial system if he gets back in office. Now is the time to join together to sound the alarm to the people of Maine and around the nation. Now is not the time to equivocate or to waffle or to “just be nice.” Speak from the Senate Floor. Take your bold message to the media. Communicate directly with the people that elected you. So, what if some of your “Senate colleagues” get mad at you or if Trump blasts you in his speeches. Stand firm. Take such repercussions as a badge of honor.

Please stand up for democracy on behalf of Maine and America. Thank you.

Sincerely,

A concerned Mainer

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. dtreadw575@aol.com.

