I found Lana Cohen’s recent article regarding chronic absenteeism in Maine’s public schools very disconcerting (“Maine students are missing more school days than before the pandemic,” Nov. 24). Initial thoughts after reading the article were, “Where are the parents of these of students?” The interactions of students with their teachers and parents about the value of getting a good education is of one the most important indicators of future success. Maine’s public schools need to work on increasing the engagement of the parents of their students. It needs to be stressed to both students and parents alike that getting a good education is an important criterion for social and economic advancement.

As a volunteer at Portland High School since 2015, I continually stress to students there are two kinds of jobs in life we can get. The first kind is a job we must take because we have financial responsibilities, like paying a mortgage and supporting our family. The second kind is a job where we look forward to going to work every day, not because we must, but because we find the work stimulating and exciting. A lot of jobs, however not all, that provide this benefit require a college education. That is why students coming to school every day – prepared to constructively engage with their teachers – is important.

The quality of education that I received at PHS, and subsequently at college, enabled me to work as an engineer for 35 years. Students today can do the same in their chosen field, but first they need to come class every day prepared to learn.

Sam Rosenthal

Portland

