Thanks to Brunswick for backing Tedford shelter project

From Tedford Housing to the Brunswick Town Council, a heartfelt thanks. At its Dec. 4 meeting, the Council voted unanimously to approve a $200,000 contribution to Tedford Housing’s campaign to build a new emergency housing facility serving Southern Midcoast Maine. This facility will increase by 60% the region’s capacity to house and care for our neighbors who have the misfortune of losing their homes amid the rising problem of housing affordability. This is a regional dilemma. No single town is responsible for solving the problem of homelessness on its own. Tedford is now raising the $8.3 million needed to build the new facility. We are two-thirds of the way there. We hope that the Council’s generous vote of support for this essential investment – a striking act of leadership – will inspire other towns to follow suit. To learn more, visit tedfordhousing.com and select the “new building” link.

Toni Kemmerle, Board of Directors president,

Andrew Lardie, executive director,

Tedford Housing,

Brunswick

Credit to Brunswick small business

Brunswick is a small town with lots of terrific small businesses. Yet every so often a business opens that becomes a sort of community gathering spot. That kind of place has appeared in Fort Andross at Dutchman’s Bagels. It’s difficult to put a finger on exactly what makes these places so special. For sure it’s the people — both the owners and the employees — and the food is great. But it’s more than that.

Some readers will remember Lilee’s Public House on Maine Street. Lilee’s was that kind of place. Although it’s been closed for several years, I regularly talk to people who say they miss it. Reviews of Lilee’s, which you can still find on-line, point to why it worked so well: “atmosphere is the best feature;” “a great place to unwind;” “great atmosphere and the food is exceptional;” “a great place to meet a friend;” “the place has a warm atmosphere;” “the atmosphere is what I want in a place.” The pattern is pretty clear; I felt that way about Lilee’s, too. As a community member (with no connection to Dutchman’s other than being a frequent customer), I’m grateful for businesses like these. They are more than the sum of their parts and they make living here that much nicer.

Advertisement

Charles Dorn,

Brunswick

Shipbuilders’ Artisan Market a hit

On Nov. 27, the Morse High School hosted a Shipbuilder Pride Artison Market. Any club or class or individual student could rent a table for $15. Other vendors paid a higher fee.

The proceeds from the vendors, which included Morse students, past and present staff, and individual venders was used to support various Morse High School clubs such as the Morse Interact Club (which is part of the Rotary Club and does food drives and blood drives), Unified Athletics, Basketball Club, and the Bee Club.

I was so impressed by the Morse students who gave their time and artistic talent to this event. They were courteous, professional and so helpful. This Artisan Market, initiated by Jennifer Jones, a Morse staff member was well organized, well attended, and helped promote community awareness of just how important it is to have our young people involved in ways to support the various club activities at the Morse High School. Next year I hope more student clubs will attend this event. Morse School should be very proud of their students and staff!

Sandra Goodman,

Bath

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: