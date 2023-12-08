FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy is back with the team after undergoing an emergency appendectomy just four days before planning to be the sideline for an NFC East showdown with Philadelphia.

The 60-year-old knew he would be a big part of the story despite the division lead being on the line Sunday night along with Dallas’ 14-game home winning streak, which is why McCarthy wanted to get back quickly.

“Anybody that knows me or has ever worked for me, I’m the last guy that wants to take any attention away from the players,” McCarthy said during his usual Friday conference call with reporters after missing the in-person sessions Wednesday and Thursday.

McCarthy returned to the team’s facility Friday, two days after leaving to go to the hospital when he thought he was dealing with a stomach virus. A scan revealed appendicitis, and the need for immediate surgery. McCarthy stayed in the hospital overnight Wednesday, then was part of virtual meetings with players and coaches Thursday.

The defending NFC champion Eagles (10-2) have a one-game lead over the Cowboys (9-3) in the NFC East.

CHIEFS: Kansas City will be without four of their starters, including running back Isiah Pacheco and left tackle Donovan Smith on offense, when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Chiefs also will be without linebacker Drue Tranquill and safety Bryan Cook, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said.

Pacheco, who had offseason shoulder surgery, bruised the same shoulder and missed the entire week of practice. The league’s fifth-leading rusher was coming off a big game, running 18 times for 110 yards and a score in a 27-19 loss to Green Bay.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s availability for Sunday’s game at Cleveland will be a game-time decision based on how he feels during warmups.

Lawrence was a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive day Friday. He suffered a high ankle sprain late in Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle listed quarterback Geno Smith as questionable for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. He will be a game-time decision due to a groin injury suffered in practice.

Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said after practice that Smith “tweaked his groin” on Thursday when he stumbled over somebody. Smith sat out practice on Friday.

Advertisement

“We’ll see. We rested him today,” Carroll said.

BROWNS: Cleveland Coach Kevin Stefanski remained noncommittal about his starter for Sunday’s crucial game against Jacksonville despite Joe Flacco getting all the first-team quarterback reps during the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media.

Flacco had an impressive debut for Cleveland last weekend, the 38-year-old’s first start in nearly one year, and is expected to play against the Jaguars (8-4). But while Flacco seems to be his best choice – over rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson – for a game with massive AFC playoff implications, Stefanski said after practice he was not ready to publicly announce his starter.

“Both guys practiced this week. Both guys practiced well, I got faith in both guys,” Stefanski said.

TITANS: Tennessee placed punter Ryan Stonehouse on injured reserve after both suffered a season-ending injury in last weekend’s overtime loss to Indianapolis.

Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Stonehouse would need season-ending surgery after a Colts defender collided with the second-year punter’s left, plant leg early in the fourth quarter. Vrabel fired special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman on Monday after the Titans also had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown on the punt attempt before Stonehouse’s injury.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous