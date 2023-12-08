(Ed. Note: Previews for indoor track, skiing, swimming and wrestling will be added next week)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Joe Russo (34th year, 463-193 overall record, five state championships)

2022-23 record: 16-6 (Lost, 52-42, to South Portland in Class AA state final)

Top returning players: Pepito Girumugisha (Senior), Jeissey Khamis (Senior), Kevin Rugabirwa (Senior), Drew Veilleux (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 15 @ Edward Little, Dec. 19 DEERING, Dec. 21 CHEVERUS, Dec. 22 @ South Portland, Jan. 6 @ Windham, Jan. 9 @ Deering, Jan. 15 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 17 EDWARD LITTLE, Jan. 20 SOUTH PORTLAND, Jan. 25 WINDHAM, Feb. 8 @ Cheverus

Coach’s comment: “It’s a different team from last year. Maybe not as much speed, but we should be a better shooting team. I’m enjoying the kids, but we have a lot to figure out. We have two starters back, five kids who saw substantial varsity minutes. If we can buckle down and find our style of play and team chemistry, I think we can do nice things. I hope we have it together when it matters most.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland surprised a lot of folks a year ago by making a run through the regional field and reaching the state final, where ultimately the title dream was denied by repeat champion South Portland. Graduation took its toll on the program, but as always, the Bulldogs return some key pieces and have several other promising players ready to step in and make an impact.

Khamis was an honorable mention league all-star in 2022-23 after averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and can be unstoppable in the paint when he’s at his best. He’ll also see time away from the basket this season. Veilleux made the SMAA All-Rookie team as a sophomore and is another force in the frontcourt. Rugabirwa (5.9 ppg) has hit some huge shots and will be a top scoring option at guard. Girumugisha will have the ball in his hands the majority of the time and will look to set up his teammates while being able to score himself. Sophomore Cordell Jones, a transfer from Gorham, who made quite an impact this fall on the gridiron, is the x-factor. He’s a physical force who can get to the rim and hit shots. If he develops the way he did during football season, he’ll be a star by February. Junior Devin Walker is a potential force in the post. Senior James Johnson, junior Mateta Antonio and sophomore Lucas LeGage will be top scoring threats off the bench.

Like usual, Russo will use the regular season to mold his team into its best version. A brutal schedule means there will be some speed bumps, but the Bulldogs’ upside is as promising as anyone’s. In a year devoid of a clear favorite in Class AA, Portland has the opportunity to not only get back to the final game, but to win it for the first time in seven seasons. This squad will be a lot of fun to watch.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Abby Hasson (fourth year, 16-33 overall)

2022-23 record: 3-16 (Lost, 56-33, to eventual champion Oxford Hills in Class AA North quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Inas Alaari (Senior), Ainsley McCrum (Senior), Emma Shaw (Senior), Lucy Tidd (Senior), Baleria Yugu (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 @ Bangor, Dec. 19 @ Deering, Dec. 21 CHEVERUS, Dec. 23 SOUTH PORTLAND, Jan. 12 @ Oxford Hills, Jan. 30 OXFORD HILLS, Feb. 8 @ Cheverus

Coach’s comment: “We’re finding our footing. We’ll play more up-tempo than we have. We have a lot of athleticism and length. Baleria does a nice job creating for us. We just have to work on finding points. The league looks a little more wide open than it has the past few years. We should be more poised this year with our veteran leadership. We just want to stay competitive.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland will play a style that will give a lot of teams fits in the weeks to come. If the Bulldogs can generate some offense, they’ll be able to make a move up the standings.

Yugu was an honorable mention all-star last winter after averaging 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game and she leads the team from the point guard position. Tidd (5.8 ppg), senior Willa Morales and sophomore Lili McCullum are other guards to watch. In the frontcourt, Shaw (an honorable mention all-star last season after averaging 4.7 points), Alaari (5.3 rebounds per game in 2022-23) and McCrum (4.9 rebounds per game) will be difference makers.

Portland’s biggest strength will be its ability to get up and down the floor. The lingering question is can the Bulldogs put the ball in the hoop? If the offense comes along, look for this group to be competitive with everyone and to be a team no one wants to face in the tournament.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Deering and South Portland)

Coaches: Joe Robinson (17th year, 146-143-12 overall record) and Jeff Beaney (eighth year, 48-64-3 overall record)

2022-23 record: 12-9 (Lost, 5-3, to Thornton Academy in Class A state final)

Top returning players: Tobey Lappin (Senior), Jackson McArthur (Senior), Ben Palson (Senior), Parker Sipos (Senior), Hewitt Sykes (Senior), Daniel Fitzgibbon (Junior), Ian House (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 @ Scarborough, Dec. 14 FALMOUTH, Jan. 4 @ Falmouth, Jan. 6 LEWISTON, Jan. 10 @ Edward Little, Jan. 31 @ Thornton Academy, Feb. 8 SCARBOROUGH,

Coach Robinson’s comment: “The kids are great. They get along really well. There’s still a lot of work to do. The returning guys are fired up after last year. There’s not much depth, but the core we have is good. We may start out slow, but we’ll play the long game. I think we’ll be competitive. We’re definitely a playoff team.”

Coach Beaney’s comment: “South Portland is coming off a very exciting year and (Portland/Deering) has players who have played a lot. We have a tough schedule, but as we get more familiar with each other, we’ll become more consistent.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Portland/Deering co-op joins the highly successful South Portland squad this season, a year after the Red Riots (who also had players from Freeport and Waynflete) made a run to their first-ever state game. While they came up short, it was a huge step for the program and now, bringing in Deering and Portland kids who weren’t able to play a varsity schedule in 2022-23, will potentially make for an even better squad, one now known as the Beacons.

The top returner is South Portland’s Lappin, who made the All-State team last winter. Lappin is a top forward and he has plenty of company when it comes to putting the puck in the net. He’s joined by South Portland’s Fitzgibbon, Palson and freshman Michael McMains, as well as Deering senior Connor Green, Portland senior Hunter Temple and junior Lucas Milliken and senior Henry Cossaboom, who attends Casco Bay High School. Defensively, the Beacons feature House, McArthur, Sipos and Sykes from South Portland, as well as Portland sophomore Jack O’Connell and freshman Jackson Nalli. South Portland junior Michael Zaccaria will be in goal and he should be very strong as the last line of defense.

The Beacons will have to navigate a challenging schedule and might struggle at times early in the year, but with all this talent on the roster, it’s only a matter of time before the squad jells. This group hopes to be at its best in February and March and that goal is attainable.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and Waynflete)

Coach: Bob Mills (12th year, 105-91-8 overall record)

2022-23 record: 11-8 (Lost, 4-3, in overtime, to Gorham in South Region quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Becca Good (Senior), Erin Winship (Senior), Marina Bassett (Junior), Jane Flynn (Junior), Libby Hooper (Junior), Hartson Mosunic (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 14 CHEVERUS, Dec. 23 @ Penobscot, Jan. 11 GORHAM, Jan. 18 PENOBSCOT, Jan. 25 @ Cheverus, Jan. 27 @ Gorham, Feb. 3 YARMOUTH/FREEPORT

Coach’s comment: “We have a highly skilled set of returning starters and a deeper bench than we’ve had in the past. If we stay healthy, we should be very competitive. Our goal is to be playing deep into the playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: One of the most successful co-op teams around gets even more robust this winter, as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland adds some talented players from Portland as well. Now known as the Beacons, the squad is already off to a dazzling 4-0 start, defeating Greely, Winslow, Yarmouth/Freeport and York by a composite 33-14 margin, and the best is yet to come.

The offense will be prolific thanks to South Portland’s Bassett (30 goals and 19 assists during an all-state campaign last winter) and Portland’s Flynn (37 goals during an all-state season). Cape Elizabeth’s Hooper (14 goals, 11 assists) and Waynflete’s Good (3 goals, 4 assists) are other top threats. Cape Elizabeth senior Evelyn Agrodnia, the soccer standout and former ice skater extraordinaire, is new to hockey but figures to make an impact as well. Flynn is technically a defender and will help shut down the opposition along with Cape Elizabeth’s Mosunic (4 goals, 4 assists last season) and Waynflete freshman Alexis Turner. Portland’s Winship will be strong in goal.

The Beacons are poised to do great things. Like everyone else, they’re chasing defending state champion Cheverus, but by season’s end, there might be no one better than this collection of talent.

