BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Phil Conley (eighth year, 57-69 overall record)

2022-23 record: 7-13 (Lost, 63-37, to South Portland in Class AA South semifinals)

Top returning players: Brayden Couture (Senior), Liam Garriepy (Senior), Nate Glidden (Senior), Blake Harris (Senior), Liam Jefferds (Senior), Carter Blanche (Sophomore), Spencer Booth (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 14 SOUTH PORTLAND, Dec. 18 CHEVERUS, Jan. 4 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 6 @ Gorham, Jan. 9 @ Edward Little, Jan. 15 @ South Portland, Jan. 19 @ Thornton Academy, Feb. 8 GORHAM

Coach’s comment: “Last year’s experience, getting to the Civic Center, is going to help this team. We have nine guys back from last season. The guys have been working hard in the preseason and getting better each day. We have some great leadership this year. It’s a special group. They’re close on and off the court. I think we can score multiple ways, inside and out. We have good guards and bigs. It’s the biggest team I’ve had at Scarborough. Class AA South is extremely balanced and strong, but I think we can be right in the mix.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough was certainly at its best at the end of last season, stunning Gorham in the quarterfinals to make an unexpected trip to the Civic Center. A lot of players who received trial by fire a year ago are back and ready to lead the Red Storm to even bigger things this winter.

Garriepy will be one of the top players in Class AA South. A year ago, despite being limited by injury, he averaged 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest and was an honorable mention league all-star. At 6-foot-5, Garriepy can play inside and out and he’ll be tough on the defensive end, as well as on the glass. Harris (10.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 1.4 steals) was also an honorable mention last season. He’ll be tough in the frontcourt, as will the 6-foot-9 Booth (4.6 rpg), 6-foot-6 Couture and Glidden (3.5 rpg). Blanche (8.8 ppg, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals) and Jefferds (6.4 ppg, 2.6 apg, 1.8 spg) will see time at point guard. Senior Matt Lemelin is another player to watch in the backcourt.

Scarborough has size, experience and hunger and that will serve it well in a very tough Class AA South, which features the two-time defending state champions in South Portland, as well as potential powerhouses Thornton Academy and Gorham. The Red Storm will be in the mix to make it to the Civic Center, however, and perhaps even advance deeper than last year, if all goes well.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Mike Giordano (11th year, 113-73 overall record)

2022-23 record: 9-11 (Lost, 53-34, to Thornton Academy in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Caroline Hartley (Senior), Emerson Flaker (Junior), Isabel Freedman (Junior), Ellie Rumelhart (Junior), Megan Rumelhart (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 12 WINDHAM, Dec. 15 @ South Portland, Dec. 21 @ Lewiston, Dec. 28 @ Cheverus, Jan. 4 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 6 @ Gorham, Jan. 15 SOUTH PORTLAND, Jan. 19 GORHAM, Feb. 5 THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach’s comment: “We’re trying to figure out who we are. We do have four starters back. Our depth is the question mark. We’re figuring out who can be on the floor and who can help us. We’re not very big, but we are athletic and aggressive. Physically, we can compete with anybody. It won’t be easy. I think the South is stronger than the North this year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough is a perennial contender and while there are some holes to fill at the start of the season, expect the Red Storm to be very strong again this winter.

Hartley sets the tone. She was a first-team league all-star in 2022-23 after leading Class AA South in scoring (19.5 points per game) and also dominating on the glass (7.9 rebounds per contest). Hartley can do it all: play point guard, shooting guard, forward or even center. She’ll be a top scorer, rebounder and defender. Flaker, best known for her blazing speed in track and for scoring a regional final-winning overtime goal last month in soccer, is pretty talented on the hardwood as well. Flaker, a second-teamer last season, is the point guard and she can score as well as defend. She averaged 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 2022-23. Ellie Rumelhart and Megan Rumelhart both played key roles last season and add depth at the guard position, along with Freedman, who figures to see even more minutes this year.

Scarborough is not only chasing reigning regional champion Gorham and highly touted Thornton Academy, it also has to deal with several other contenders in the region. Making matters even more challenging, the Red Storm will be tested by several teams from outside of AA South. Regardless, this is a group that will be in contention from start to finish and will be a matchup nightmare come February.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Eric Wirsing (third year, 24-16-1 overall record, one state championship)

2022-23 record: 11-8 (Lost, 4-0, to South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete in Class A state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Tyler Kenney (Senior), Olin Pederson (Senior), Ryan Ravis (Senior), Wyatt Grondin (Junior), Kyle Gambardella (Sophomore), C.J. Lebel (Sophomore), Daniel Polisner (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 PORTLAND/SOUTH PORTLAND, Dec. 13 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 11 EDWARD LITTLE, Jan. 20 @ Falmouth, Feb. 3 @ Bangor, Feb. 6 THORNTON ACADEMY, Feb. 8 @ Portland/South Portland, Feb. 10 @ Lewiston, Feb. 15 FALMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “We’re a young team with speed and with plenty of growth opportunities. The goal is to acclimate the younger players to the pace and tenacity of playing varsity level hockey on a daily basis. As we adjust, we hope to be in the top half of the league.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough enjoyed another solid season a year ago, but wasn’t able to match the championship magic of 2021-22. This year’s team is led by some familiar names and there are some newcomers who will help the cause.

Grondin, the hero of the title run two years ago, made the All-State team last winter. He’ll pace the offense again, with help from Kenney, Pederson and Polisner. Sophomores Nick Harmon and Michael McDonough add depth. Defensively, Gambardella, Lebel and Ravis all have experience. Freshman Kieran Fongemie is another player to watch on the blue line. Sophomore Bryce Bellerose will be in goal.

The Red Storm are among several strong teams in Class A and they’ll get a chance to measure themselves against all of them this winter. Scarborough is hoping to post a winning record and be poised to make some noise when the postseason starts. In an advance-or-go-home scenario, the Red Storm have what it takes to enjoy a deep run.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Falmouth)

Coach: Rob Carrier (14th year, 147–102-11 overall record)

2022-23 record: 5-12-1 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Morgan Adams (Senior), Trinity Grenier (Senior), Amelia Brann (Junior), Audrey Farnham (Junior), Hope Melevsky (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 @ Penobscot, Dec. 14 GORHAM, Dec. 30 @ Cape/Portland, Jan. 8 CHEVERUS, Jan. 13 CAPE/PORTLAND, Jan. 29 @ Gorham

Coach’s comment: “Our goal is to make the playoffs. From there, anything can happen. I do think we have the team that can get there too. We have some good scoring and solid defense. Our goalie is new, but has shown improvement in her short time out on the ice. I would expect her to continue to get better as the season moves along.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth/Scarborough fell just short of the posteason last winter, the first time that’s happened in a non-COVID year since 2011, and that will likely be an aberration. Falmouth/Scarborough lost to state runner-up Yarmouth/Freeport (8-1) in its opener, then got in the win column over York (9-1) before falling Tuesday to Biddeford (3-2).

This year’s team will be offensively by Falmouth’s Adams (12 goals, 8 assists during an All-Conference campaign last season), Farnham (15 goals, 7 assists) and Grenier (5 goals, 10 assists), Scarborough’s Melevsky (11 goals, 7 assists) and Falmouth senior Eve Chace, who missed last season with a knee injury. Scarborough freshmen Lexie Bellerose and Avery Larson arrive to provide even more scoring punch. Chace is also a top defender. She’ll be joined on the blue line by Falmouth’s Brann (5 goals, 9 assists last season) and Scarborough freshman Alex Serbin. Scarborough junior Jaelyn Braley is in goal.

This group will have plenty of scoring opportunities. Look for Falmouth/Scarborough to hang tough with just about everyone it matches up with and for it to improve on last year’s win-loss record. A return to the playoffs is a distinct possibility and once there, this will be a squad that no one wants to face.

