(Ed. Note: Previews for indoor track and swimming will be added next week)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Kevin Millington (ninth year, 123-36 overall record, two state championships)

2022-23 record: 19-3 (Beat Portland, 52-42, to win second consecutive Class AA state title)

Top returning players: Gabe Galarraga (Senior), Manny Hidalgo (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 @ Gorham, Dec. 12 @ Cheverus, Dec. 14 @ Scarborough, Dec. 19 FALMOUTH, Dec. 22 PORTLAND, Dec. 28 @ Edward Little, Jan. 4 DEERING, Jan. 6 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 15 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 20 @ Portland, Jan. 27 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 30 @ Deering, Feb. 2 GORHAM

Coach’s comment: “We’re young and inexperienced. We’ve lost a lot of guys the past couple years, but we still have players who will keep us competitive. We’re very athletic. We can get up and down the floor and use our size to our advantage, but we’re green around the gills. We have to figure out our depth. Any combination of kids can play. We probably won’t go 0-18, but there are no easy games this year. We’ll be in the mix.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After three decades of near-misses, South Portland is now in a golden age, having won back-to-back state titles for just the third time in the program’s illustrious history (1928-29 and 1979-80 were the others). After losing J.P. Estrella and Owen Maloney following the 2021-22 season, the Red Riots surprised some by getting back to the pinnacle last winter. Standout Jaelen Jackson (now at Bates College) then graduated, along with playoff hero Ben Smith and Joey Hanlon, and when point-guard-in-waiting Jayden Kim transferred to Kents Hill and Nafees Padgett transferred to Tilton Academy in New Hampshire, that clearly left some holes to fill, but as Coach Millington likes to say, no one will feel sorry for South Portland, which trust me, will be just fine.

What this team does have is a certified big man in the 6-foot-6 Galarraga, who has come up huge in big spots the past couple seasons. Galarraga was a first-team league all-star last year after averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He will make life miserable for the opposition at both ends of the floor. Hidalgo, a member of the SMAA All-Rookie team in 2022-23, will play a much bigger role this season, replacing Jackson at point guard. He’ll look to up his scoring too. Senior Chris Keene and juniors Tom Maloji and Carmine Soucy provide depth in the backcourt. Sophomore Darius Johnson (who is 6-5) will be another big body looking to wreak havoc in the paint.

Everyone will be gunning for the Red Riots again, even with their new look, and the schedule will do the team no favors. It will take some time for Millington to figure out the best rotation, but he’s not exactly starting from scratch. This group knows the expectation is to keep the good times rolling and if all goes well, the program might just accomplish a first. Winning three straight Gold Balls.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Lynne Hasson (11th year, 137-56 overall record)

2022-23 record: 9-10 (Lost, 50-34, to Scarborough in Class AA South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Emma Travis (Junior), Caleigh Corcoran (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 @ Gorham, Dec. 12 CHEVERUS, Dec. 15 SCARBOROUGH, Dec. 23 @ Portland, Jan. 6 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 15 @ Scarborough, Jan. 27 @ Thornton Academy, Feb. 2 GORHAM

Coach’s comment: “I tend to be overly optimistic and I’m trying to be a little more realistic this year, but I think we have the potential to compete at the end of the season. We have size going for us and a couple of guards who can step right in. We can work the ball inside or go up-tempo. A best case scenario for us is balanced scoring. If we can develop and stay injury-free, we’ll be in the mix.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland suffered a disappointing home playoff loss to end last season, but this year’s squad believes it could be one of the stronger teams in a very deep Class AA South.

The Red Riots return Travis, who was an honorable mention all-star and a member of the league’s All-Rookie team last winter after averaging 9.4 points and 5 rebounds per game. She’ll be a top contributor who looks to up her scoring. Corcoran also made the All-Rookie team in 2022-23. She’ll be a force on the glass (6.6 rebounds per contest, as well as 3.5 steals per game in 2022-23) and on defense and also hopes for more point production. South Portland will be formidable in the post behind sophomores Nyeerah Padgett (who is 6-foot-2) and 6-foot Destiny Peter (8.1 ppg and 6.3 rpg last season). They’ll look to clean the glass and get some easy points in close. Sophomore Stella Henderson will be a point guard. Junior guard Victoria Wright will play a bigger role this winter. Freshman guard Mya Lawrence could see some key minutes. Then there’s freshman Annie Whitmore, the youngest from a family of standouts, who is poised to make an immediate impact as starting point guard. She can get to the basket and finish as well.

South Portland has some interesting pieces and a lot of promise. It will take some time to put it all together and a brutal early season schedule won’t help matters, but as the season progresses, look for the Red Riots to become a tough team to match up against and they might be primed to make a playoff run when February rolls around.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Deering and Portland)

Coaches: Joe Robinson (17th year, 146-143-12 overall record) and Jeff Beaney (eighth year, 48-64-3 overall record)

2022-23 record: 12-9 (Lost, 5-3, to Thornton Academy in Class A state final)

Top returning players: Tobey Lappin (Senior), Jackson McArthur (Senior), Ben Palson (Senior), Parker Sipos (Senior), Hewitt Sykes (Senior), Daniel Fitzgibbon (Junior), Ian House (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 @ Scarborough, Dec. 14 FALMOUTH, Jan. 4 @ Falmouth, Jan. 6 LEWISTON, Jan. 10 @ Edward Little, Jan. 31 @ Thornton Academy, Feb. 8 SCARBOROUGH,

Coach Robinson’s comment: “The kids are great. They get along really well. There’s still a lot of work to do. The returning guys are fired up after last year. There’s not much depth, but the core we have is good. We may start out slow, but we’ll play the long game. I think we’ll be competitive. We’re definitely a playoff team.”

Coach Beaney’s comment: “South Portland is coming off a very exciting year and (Portland/Deering) has players who have played a lot. We have a tough schedule, but as we get more familiar with each other, we’ll become more consistent.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Portland/Deering co-op joins the highly successful South Portland squad this season, a year after the Red Riots (who also had players from Freeport and Waynflete) made a run to their first-ever state game. While they came up short, it was a huge step for the program and now, bringing in Deering and Portland kids who weren’t able to play a varsity schedule in 2022-23, will potentially make for an even better squad, one now known as the Beacons.

The top returner is South Portland’s Lappin, who made the All-State team last winter. Lappin is a top forward and he has plenty of company when it comes to putting the puck in the net. He’s joined by South Portland’s Fitzgibbon, Palson and freshman Michael McMains, as well as Deering senior Connor Green, Portland senior Hunter Temple and junior Lucas Milliken and senior Henry Cossaboom, who attends Casco Bay High School. Defensively, the Beacons feature House, McArthur, Sipos and Sykes from South Portland, as well as Portland sophomore Jack O’Connell and freshman Jackson Nalli. South Portland junior Michael Zaccaria will be in goal and he should be very strong as the last line of defense.

The Beacons will have to navigate a challenging schedule and might struggle at times early in the year, but with all this talent on the roster, it’s only a matter of time before the squad jells. This group hopes to be at its best in February and March and that goal is attainable.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Cape Elizabeth, Portland and Waynflete)

Coach: Bob Mills (12th year, 105-91-8 overall record)

2022-23 record: 11-8 (Lost, 4-3, in overtime, to Gorham in South Region quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Becca Good (Senior), Erin Winship (Senior), Marina Bassett (Junior), Jane Flynn (Junior), Libby Hooper (Junior), Hartson Mosunic (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 14 CHEVERUS, Dec. 23 @ Penobscot, Jan. 11 GORHAM, Jan. 18 PENOBSCOT, Jan. 25 @ Cheverus, Jan. 27 @ Gorham, Feb. 3 YARMOUTH/FREEPORT

Coach’s comment: “We have a highly skilled set of returning starters and a deeper bench than we’ve had in the past. If we stay healthy, we should be very competitive. Our goal is to be playing deep into the playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: One of the most successful co-op teams around gets even more robust this winter, as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland adds some talented players from Portland as well. Now known as the Beacons, the squad is already off to a dazzling 4-0 start, defeating Greely, Winslow, Yarmouth/Freeport and York by a composite 33-14 margin, and the best is yet to come.

The offense will be prolific thanks to South Portland’s Bassett (30 goals and 19 assists during an all-state campaign last winter) and Portland’s Flynn (37 goals during an all-state season). Cape Elizabeth’s Hooper (14 goals, 11 assists) and Waynflete’s Good (3 goals, 4 assists) are other top threats. Cape Elizabeth senior Evelyn Agrodnia, the soccer standout and former ice skater extraordinaire, is new to hockey but figures to make an impact as well. Flynn is technically a defender and will help shut down the opposition along with Cape Elizabeth’s Mosunic (4 goals, 4 assists last season) and Waynflete freshman Alexis Turner. Portland’s Winship will be strong in goal.

The Beacons are poised to do great things. Like everyone else, they’re chasing defending state champion Cheverus, but by season’s end, there might be no one better than this collection of talent.

