BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Ilunga Mutombo (second year)

2022-23 record: 16-5 (Lost, 71-67, in overtime, to Oceanside in Class B South Final)

Top returning players: Justin Dawes (Senior), Matt Gautreau (Senior), Evan Hamm (Senior), Jack Janczuk (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 YORK, Dec. 15 @ Cape Elizabeth, Dec. 21 @ Oceanside, Dec. 23 FREEPORT, Dec. 28 FALMOUTH, Jan. 9 @ Gray-New Gloucester, Jan. 11 @ Spruce Mountain, Jan. 13 CAPE ELIZABETH, Jan. 25 GRAY-NG, Jan. 27 GREELY, Feb. 1 @ York

Coach’s comment: “We had a solid preseason. We played well against some Class AA teams. The returning guys are hungry after last year. It’s amazing how these kids go from one sport to another and have success. We’ll take it day-by-day. We’ll work hard and compete every game. We’re ready to take on every team on our schedule.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth fell just short a year ago in its quest to repeat for the first time in program history, as a breathtaking rally in the regional final went for naught against Oceanside. That game was the swan song for program legend Stevie Walsh and while his absence will be felt, the 2023-24 Clippers are poised for more greatness.

Hamm had a terrific postseason last year and was a third-team league all-star. He welcomes the challenge of shutting down the opposing team’s top player and he’ll do plenty of scoring, inside and out, himself. Gautreau, whose tenacity and desire shine through whether the sport is basketball, baseball or soccer, returns as the point guard. He’s as good as any in that role and can heat up from behind the 3-point stripe as well as set up his teammates. Dawes will play a bigger role on the wing and Janczuk will do the dirty work in the post while look to score his share of points. Speaking of scoring, senior Colter Olson, who tickles the twine with regularity in lacrosse, joins the team this season and will be a factor from his forward position. Junior Torrey Rogers will spell Gautreau at times at point guard. Juniors Chris Augur and Bobby Wolff, sophomore Griffin Rideout and freshman Evan Oranellas are other guards to watch.

Yarmouth takes on several of its traditional Western Maine Conference foes during the course of the season and also gets to go up against out-of-conference teams that it could see in the tournament, including Oceanside, in what promises to be another memorable affair. This group of athletes has known nothing but success in multiple sports. After falling agonizingly short last season, these Clippers are primed to get back to the big stage and steal headlines once again.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Tom Panozzo (second year)

2022-23 record: 8-12 (Lost, 54-48, to Oceanside in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Maya Hagerty (Senior), Lauren Keaney (Senior), Cate King (Senior), Neena Panozzo (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 8 @ York, Dec. 21 OCEANSIDE, Dec. 23 @ Freeport, Dec. 28 FALMOUTH, Jan. 4 @ Wells, Jan. 9 GRAY-NG, Jan. 23 FREEPORT, Jan. 27 @ Greely, Jan. 30 @ WELLS, Feb. 1 YORK

Coach’s comment: “I’m really excited for the season. We return six seniors and have five freshmen. We have a lot of good, versatile athletes. The seniors have played together forever. Athleticism, speed and tough defense will be our strengths. We’ll be more balanced this year on offense. We want to get back to the playoffs and advance further than we did last year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth had an up-and-down regular season last winter, but saved its best for last, winning one playoff game, then nearly shocking top-ranked Oceanside, the reigning champion and top seed, in a memorable quarterfinal.

Yarmouth has a core group of girls who not only are talented in basketball, but who have also excelled in sports like soccer and lacrosse. That includes captains Panozzo (third-team all-star last winter, sidelined early this season due to a foot injury), Hagerty (the point guard who has myriad skills and averaged 3.5 assists per contest a year ago) and King, who averages 10 rebounds a game and is a force in the post. Keaney made the All-Defensive team a year ago and will be a top forward. While Panozzo (11.7 points and 3.9 steals per game in 2022-23) is sidelined at the start of the year, look for sophomore Molly Vickers and a couple of seniors with familiar names, Aine Powers and Regan Sullivan, to get plenty of time at the guard spot. Powers is headed to American University for lacrosse and was just named the Class B girls’ soccer Player of the Year after leading the Clippers to a repeat state title. Sullivan is well known for her grit as a goalie in soccer and lacrosse. She missed much of last winter due to a lingering concussion but is ready to make up for lost time. Junior forward Julia Brown is also in the mix. Five freshmen, Evangeline Hagerty, Giselle Jabar, Ashliah Mapandi, Marian Pitney and Rory Tompkins, are also on the varsity roster and will be a work in progress, hoping to see some time by season’s end.

The Clippers will have to deal with a gauntlet of a schedule, which features traditional conference foes, some Class A contenders and out-of-conference threats, including Oceanside. This group knows how to win, is hungry to make a mark in basketball and is poised to do big things when the tournament rolls around.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Cheverus)

Coach: Dave St. Pierre (13th year, 121-93-12 overall record)

2022-23 record: 11-7-2 (Lost, 7-2, to eventual champion Cape Elizabeth in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Andrew Cheever (Senior), Ian O’Connor (Senior), Lucas Soutuyo (Senior), David Swift (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 LEAVITT, Dec. 16 GREELY, Dec. 23 @ Leavitt, Jan. 6 BRUNSWICK, Jan. 11 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 20 @ York, Jan. 25 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 27 @ Edward Little, Feb. 8 CAPE ELIZABETH, Feb. 15 YORK, Feb. 17 @ Brunswick, Feb. 21 @ Greely

Coach’s comment: “I’m excited about this group. This is first year that all the kids know nothing but the co-op. We have strong leadership. Our seniors bring a lot to the table. The young guys have stepped up. The guys like each other and support each other. We have a lot of depth. We can easily roll three lines. We have to stay healthy and develop the young guys. Every night will be a battle, but we hope to be a top team at the end.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus/Yarmouth has lost to the eventual state champion two years running and could make the fair argument that it was the second best team in the state on both occasions. This winter, Cheverus/Yarmouth returns some talented players and has others ready to step in and make an immediate impact for a squad that will be very much in the hunt in a deep and balanced region.

Offensively, Cheever and Soutuyo will each play center on their respective line. They’ll be joined as potential goal scorers by senior Evan Hankins, juniors Quinn McCoy and Owen Walsh and freshman Owen Cheever. Cheverus/Yarmouth will be formidable on the blue line, as Swift (a second-team league all-star a year ago after leading the team in scoring) leads the way, along with O’Connor, junior Johnathan Weinrich and sophomore Colby Carnes. Junior John Wallace and sophomore Ethan Tucker were vying for the goalkeeping spot at press time.

Cheverus/Yarmouth figures to be tested night-in, night-out by the likes of reigning state champion Cape Elizabeth, perennial contenders Greely and York, the Leavitt co-op team and Brunswick/Freeport, as well as some Class A foes. This group may struggle at times early, but it has great potential. Come late February and into March, Cheverus/Yarmouth might just be the best team in the region and the state.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Freeport)

Coach: David Intraversato (fifth year, 38-28-1 overall record)

2022-23 record: 17-3-1 (Lost, 3-2, to Cheverus in state final)

Top returning players: Amanda Panciocco (Senior), Rosie Panenka (Senior), Sophie Smith (Senior), Emma White (Junior), Adelaide Strout (Sophomore), Celia Zinman (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 @ Cheverus, Dec. 12 @ Brunswick, Dec. 19 PENOBSCOT, Dec. 26 @ Winslow, Jan. 6 BRUNSWICK, Jan. 10 @ Penobscot, Jan. 13 CHEVERUS, Jan. 15 GORHAM, Jan. 20 WINSLOW, Feb. 3 @ Cape/Portland/South Portland/Waynflete

Coach’s comment: “We cannot live in the past. Last year was a great season, but it means nothing right now. It’s a new year and we need to continue to work hard if we want to repeat our previous success. I know we have the legs to skate with anyone. Putting the puck in the net is our focus. We have a very strong defense, five really good skaters who speed up our regroups and breakout nicely. Currently, we are out-shooting our opponents as we did last year, which is a good start. Our goal is to be playing our best closing out January as we gain momentum for playoffs. We hope to be in a situation to play for another regional championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth/Freeport is coming off the finest season in program history, a season which ended one goal shy of a championship. Sadie Carnes was named the Becky Schaffer Award winner as the state’s finest senior to cap it off. Now, it’s on to 2023-24 and the squad has picked right up where it left off by beating Lewiston (8-3), Falmouth/Scarborough (8-1) and Gorham (5-4) and losing only to Portland/Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete (5-4) in early action.

Yarmouth/Freeport’s offense is prolific again, led by Smith, who had 23 goals during an All-Conference campaign last season and has three goals and a pair of assists early this winter, as well as Panenka (17 goals, 18 assists in 2022-23 during an all-state season and six goals and two assists so far this season). Zinman (7 goals, 7 assists last year and 2 goals, 4 assists this year), White (8 goals, 13 assists a year ago when she was named All-Conference) and senior Isabel Peters (who has three goals in early action this winter) are other top threats. Freshman Dylan McElhinney is a newcomer to watch on the offensive side. Defensively, Panciocco (20 points last season during an all-state campaign) and Strout (22 points in 2022-23, when she was named All-Conference) lead the way, with help from freshman Erica O’Connor. Sophomore Elle Grondin is in goal this winter with assistance from freshman Lexi Wiles.

Yarmouth/Freeport gets to measure itself against Cheverus in a state game rematch Saturday and still has many big tests to come. While its final record might not match last year, this squad has every bit as good a chance to win a championship. Both schools feature players who will help the cause mightily and the end result will be another exciting playoff run.

