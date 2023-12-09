As a regular reader of your opinion page and an occasional writer of letters to the editor, I enjoy reading the comments from other readers of the digital edition. I am always impressed by how knowledgeable and engaged many Press Herald readers are, though there are a few regulars who seem to make insulting others a pastime. May I suggest that we all be on our best behavior when we post comments and reply to others?
Frequently I will read a provocative article or a letter and be disappointed to find that comments were not allowed. I have always wondered why. I would like to suggest that, in the interest of transparency, you provide a brief explanation in each case when comments are disallowed. I think other readers would appreciate this, too. Perhaps we will find out from them whether or not they would – if they are allowed to comment on this letter of mine!
Michael Bacon
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.