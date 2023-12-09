As a regular reader of your opinion page and an occasional writer of letters to the editor, I enjoy reading the comments from other readers of the digital edition. I am always impressed by how knowledgeable and engaged many Press Herald readers are, though there are a few regulars who seem to make insulting others a pastime. May I suggest that we all be on our best behavior when we post comments and reply to others?

Frequently I will read a provocative article or a letter and be disappointed to find that comments were not allowed. I have always wondered why. I would like to suggest that, in the interest of transparency, you provide a brief explanation in each case when comments are disallowed. I think other readers would appreciate this, too. Perhaps we will find out from them whether or not they would – if they are allowed to comment on this letter of mine!

Michael Bacon

Westbrook

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: