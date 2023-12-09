I am deeply disappointed by Westbrook’s decision to erase a small acknowledgement of the Jewish community, especially during a season in which Jews are surrounded by, and acutely feel, their otherness (“Star of David in Westbrook’s holiday light display removed following complaints,” Nov. 29).

Regardless of political affiliation, liberal or conservative leaning, it is important to recognize the difference between Jewish people, Israel and Israeli politics. It is possible to support Jewish people, and even the state of Israel, while condemning Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people. While an attempt at cultural humility, Westbrook’s decision conflates these three issues, and reinforces implicit bias and antisemitism.

Over the next month the airwaves will be filled with Christmas music. Communities across the state will hang Christmas lights, erect Christmas trees, and display nativity scenes. Employers will throw Christmas parties with Christmas cookies and Secret Santa. Toward the end of the month, we’ll all get a day off to celebrate the birth of Christ.

Hanging a Star of David doesn’t signify Westbrook’s support for the Israeli invasion of Gaza. It does recognize Jews as members of Westbrook’s community and takes a stand against antisemitism. I hope they reconsider their decision.

Ben Strick

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: