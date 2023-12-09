SCARBOROUGH – James Allen Fritts Jr. passed away at the age of 71 from liver failure on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. He was born on July 22, 1952 to parents James Allen Fritts Sr. and Joan Elizabeth Bradley in Kittery.
He also enjoyed fishing, working with his hands, making models of anything train, ship, planes, or WW2 related. He always loved listening to music and building his record and CD collection over the years.
He leaves behind his younger sister, Judy Angell of Scarborough; his children Allen and Katie Fritts of South Portland; and his grandchildren, Charlie, and Emma Fritts, of South Portland, and Columbia, Tenn., respectively.
