FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

3. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

4. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton)

5. “Iron Flame,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled)

6. “Spy Coast,” by Tess Gerritsen (Thomas & Mercer)

7. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

8. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. “The Fraud,” by Zadie Smith (Penguin)

10. “A Most Disagreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)



Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

3. “The House Across the Lake,” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

4. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

5. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

6. “When Women Were Dragons,” by Kelly Barnhill (Anchor)

7. “Big Swiss,” by Jen Beagin (Scribner)

8. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

9. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

10. “Liberation Day,” by George Saunders (Random House)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

2. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

3. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C. White (Random House)

4. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

5. “Why We Love Baseball,” by Joe Posnanski (Dutton)

6. “Every Man for Himself and God Against All,” by Werner Herzog (Penguin)

7. “Going Infinite,” by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton)

8. “What an Owl Knows,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin)

9. “Big Heart Little Stove,” by Erin French (Celadon)

10. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

Paperback

1. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” by David Sedaris (Back Bay)

2. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus)

5. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (William Morrow & Co)

6. “Murdle Vol. 1,” by G. T. Karber (St. Martin’s)

7. “Dirtbag, Massachusetts,” by Isaac Fitzgerald (Bloomsbury)

8. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

9. “The Soul of an Octopus,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

10. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

