Chapdelaine, Julia Brooke 22, of Dudley, Mass., Nov. 29, in So. Portland. Visit 9-11 a.m., Service 11 a.m., Dec. 16, Bartel Funeral Home and Chapel, Dudley, Mass.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Chapdelaine, Julia Brooke 22, of Dudley, Mass., Nov. 29, in So. Portland. Visit 9-11 a.m., Service 11 a.m., Dec. 16, Bartel ...
Chapdelaine, Julia Brooke 22, of Dudley, Mass., Nov. 29, in So. Portland. Visit 9-11 a.m., Service 11 a.m., Dec. 16, Bartel Funeral Home and Chapel, Dudley, Mass.
Send questions/comments to the editors.