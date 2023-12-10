Lynn, Sgt. Maj. Calvin 82, of Portland, Nov. 28, in Scarborough. Visit 2-4 p.m., Dec. 16, A.T. Hutchins Funeral and Cremation Service, Portland, then a military send-off, 5-8 p.m., VFW post #6859, Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Lynn, Sgt. Maj. Calvin 82, of Portland, Nov. 28, in Scarborough. Visit 2-4 p.m., Dec. 16, A.T. Hutchins Funeral and Cremation ...
Lynn, Sgt. Maj. Calvin 82, of Portland, Nov. 28, in Scarborough. Visit 2-4 p.m., Dec. 16, A.T. Hutchins Funeral and Cremation Service, Portland, then a military send-off, 5-8 p.m., VFW post #6859, Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.