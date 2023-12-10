Phippsburg residents will decide Wednesday whether they want to put a pause on future solar or wind energy projects until the town comes up with rules regulating renewable energy developments.

Giri Hotels’ plan to build a 5.4-acre solar array on a property that abuts West Point Road has caused concern and dismay among Phippsburg’s small community. Giri, which bought Phippsburg’s Sebasco Harbor resort last May, is partnering with Bold Coast Energy to build the project, which will require a nearly 10-acre clear-cut.

After many residents spoke out against the proposed solar array during a Nov. 14 town meeting, the Select Board proposed a 180-day moratorium on all new solar and wind energy projects. Although this will not apply to the Giri-Sebasco project, it would give the town time to develop rules around solar and wind developments before others are proposed.

Still, some residents feel that action toward a moratorium was taken too quickly.

“It just seems like it’s really a knee-jerk reaction,” resident Cindy Brouwer said during Wednesday’s Select Board meeting. “Solar arrays have been coming down the pike the past several years all across the state. It seems like the town could have been working on the ordinances, the comprehensive plan, we’re still operating off the old one. We could have been proactive to get this in place.”

Brouwer added that she was concerned about how a “limited number of uninformed individuals who are going to show up for [next week’s] meeting and vote on something that could significantly impact the town.”

There is no mention of how to regulate solar or wind developments in the town’s most recent comprehensive plan, adopted in 2006.

Laura Sewell, co-chairperson of Phippsburg’s Comprehensive Plan Committee, said in an interview that she worries a moratorium could “send a signal of unwelcome.”

“I think people were upset enough about the location, that there was a lot of emotion,” she said. “And it was appeased by saying, OK, we’ll take a break, we’ll discuss this as a public issue as a town. And here we are spending a lot of time and effort on a moratorium that may or may not make any difference in terms of future amendments to any ordinances.”

Some residents say it’s a good idea for the town to pause and take an overall look at its renewable energy policies and rules.

“I believe that the town was caught unprepared when Giri made the proposal for the solar farm,” resident Ona Barnet said. “Most people in town are pro-solar energy, but many people are concerned about cutting old woods in order to build them while there are open spaces available, and also who (or whom) that energy will benefit.”

The Planning Board led a site walk Sunday through the area where Giri Sebasco solar has planned to put its array. On Wednesday, the town will vote on the moratorium. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Phippsburg Elementary School.

