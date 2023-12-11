Snow Day Dreams

6:30 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $10 students (box office sales only for students). statetheatreportland.com

Maine Outdoor Film Festival’s Snow Day Dreams will keep you glued to your seat as you watch a vast collection of short, cold-weather adventure films. Everything from ice harvesting to backcountry excursions will have you itching to bundle up and get out there. Films include “The Last Skier Standing,” “Advice for Girls” and “To The Hills & Back.”

‘Beauty and the Beast’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $25, $20 seniors and kids. portlandplayers.org

The rights for “Beauty and the Beast” are headed back into the vaults for the foreseeable future, so grab your chance to see the beloved show in South Portland. Young and old will enjoy the story of an unlikeable prince who is given one heck of a life lesson about love. Can village girl Belle save the day and, along with it, her father from the clutches of the Beast? Maybe with a little help from a delightful teapot named Mrs. Potts along with an ensemble of other colorful characters.

Sights & Sounds of Christmas

7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. The Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston, $7 to $15. francocenter.org

Head to Lewiston for a wonderful variety and light show. Sights & Sounds of Christmas is jam-packed with holiday-themed singing, dancing and acting performances. There’s also a fabulous immersive light show. At times, it will appear to be snowing inside the Franco Center, thanks to some nifty technology. You’ll also get a sense of what Santa experiences airborne in his sleigh.

Colonial Christmas Open House

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, $18, $12 ages 13-17, $10 ages 6-12, under 6 free, $40 family of five. tatehouse.org

Get a glimpse of what Christmas was like hundreds of years ago by heading to the Tate Museum for its Colonial Christmas open house. The house was built in 1755 for Captain George Tate and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. Saturday’s festivities includes music played on a historic reproduction harp and visits to the home’s many rooms, where you’ll find docents donning 18th century attire sharing customs and traditions. A 3 p.m. reception will feature the era’s goodies, and you can taste Flip, a colonial beverage made with beer and eggs.

