A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle in Standish around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

William Hood, 54, of Baldwin was struck by a 2017 Subaru Legacy driven by Esther Lindscog, 55, of Baldwin, in the vicinity of 515 Manchester Road. Hood was pronounced dead at the scene, said Capt. Kerry Joyce.

Alcohol was apparently a factor in the crash, which is being reconstructed by the Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team, according to the release. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call (207) 893-2810.

Maine State Police assisted with the investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: